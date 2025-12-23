Building consensus for credible elections and accountable governance (2)

We observe that the unusual enthusiasm demonstrated by Nigerians in the build-up to the 2023 elections, was perhaps due to the assumption that the then newly enacted Electoral Act of 2022 allows for seamless electronic transmission of results. We have since been proved wrong. The courts told us that the Act did not guarantee such seamless electronic transfer of results. Detailed provisions were made regulating the manual counting and entering of the votes scored by each of the candidates.

Controversies surrounding manual result collation persist, undermining public trust in electoral outcomes. For how long shall we allow the operation of a system that breeds fraud and electoral theft when the technology that could guarantee electoral integrity now exists? The integrity of our elections would be further enhanced if the Independence National and State Electoral Commissions are truly independent. We must work towards taking away from the sitting president the power to appoint the INEC chairman and commissioners. Many good suggestions have been made in this respect. We must look at the possibility of incorporating into our Electoral Act independent pre-election and post-election technology audit of INEC and ensure the compulsory completion of election results verification before declaration of same.

Let me mention that the embarrassing tide of defections by elected public officials must be nipped in the bud and as such, we should insist on giving legal backing to the automatic loss of seat/position upon defection, in such a manner that it is not open to judicial interpretation.

It is my understanding that this Forum occupies a pivotal position in the electoral processes in Nigeria and has been actively involved in the process of the alteration of the current Electoral Act. Therefore, to avoid the pitfalls of the 2023 general elections and its devastating consequences, I strongly urge you to pursue vigorously to their logical conclusion the proposals highlighted at this Forum, and ensure that they are explicitly enshrined in the new Electoral Act soon to be enacted, which will govern the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Furthermore, we must as a matter of necessity revisit the issues surrounding campaign, political party financing and the conduct of Party Primaries, as they also present significant challenges to the credibility of the electoral process. The Nigerian electoral process has been monetised and commercialised, from the rather prohibitive cost of purchasing application forms, to campaign expenses and the brazenly manipulated party primaries by “moneybags.”These have significantly restricted access to the platforms of political parties.

Regardless of the competency of an aspirant, without the finances required, such an aspirant cannot favourably compete. The humongous amount of money being spent by aspirants and candidates for elective positions raises serious doubts regarding the true intention or motivation of those seeking elective positions.

Also, elections in Nigeria are significantly marred by vote buying or the use of money to influence the outcome of the elections. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (CFRN) made provisions regulating the finances of political parties. Similarly, the Electoral Act 2022 made provisions regulating political party electoral finances including provisions stipulating the limit on election expenses that candidates seeking elective posts may expend.

However, despite these provisions, money influence in Nigeria’s electoral process persists as the provisions are observed more in breach than in compliance. INEC has not been enforcing the political party’s financial regulation regulations. Questions have been raised on the ability of INEC to plan and organise elections, regulate political parties and prosecute electoral offenders. I reckon that it is time that we consider the suggestions already being put out to unbundle INEC, as part of the strategies to facilitate the growth or strengthening of the democratic culture in Nigeria.

As earlier posited, a fundamental drawback to credible elections in Nigeria is the cumbersome procedure for the determination of election disputes. Dispute pertaining to election to the office of the President of Nigeria is first to be determined by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal the decision of whom may be appealed to the Supreme Court.

For disputes relating to elections to the office of a Governor of a State, they are determined by the Governorship Election Tribunal the decision of which may be appealed to the Court of Appeal and then unto the Supreme Court. Although, being sui generis, election disputes are to be heard and determined expeditiously.

However, by the time they are decided with finality, the candidate returned as winner and declared elected has already been sworn into office. There is also pre–election dispute that may go through the full circle of the court process from the High Court to the Supreme Court. All these have caused serious problems, as the power of incumbency is brought to bear in attempting to influence the final determination of the dispute.

Another area requiring reform to ensure the sustenance of democracy through free, fair, and credible elections is the conduct of elections into local governments. All politics are said to be local but the conduct of elections into office of the office of local government Chairmen, often amount to no election at all, but a mere coronation of already anointed individuals.

Distinguished participants, as we engage in this critical conversation on securing Nigeria’s democracy through building consensus for credible elections and accountable governance, I encourage you to articulate concrete and practical steps in realising this objective by exploring the various nuances of the on–going electoral reform processes.

This Civil Society Forum should take its watchdog roles and responsibilities a notch higher by championing the prohibition of the politics of ethnicity or religion, and holding governments accountable in addressing poverty and insecurity, and create conditions that are conducive for building the required consensus, towards strengthening and sustaining Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

I urge you all to approach this discussion with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. I believe that your deliberations and contributions here will make a major difference, so we don’t end up with the kind of scenario that has played out in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea Bissau, or the tenuous situations in Cameroon or Benin Republic.

Rev. Fr. Ehusani, executive director, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, delivered this as keynote address at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Stakeholders’ Forum on Elections, in Abuja, on December 11, 2025.