From chalk to smartboards: Alausa’s digital education drive

Over the past two months, Nigeria’s education sector has witnessed a bold surge of reforms under Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education. From October through mid-November 2025, Alausa has steered the sector toward digital transformation, curriculum realignment, and evidence-based policy, demonstrating that reform is not about rhetoric but measurable results. With the steadfast support of Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, the duo are crafting an education ecosystem designed for future-readiness, inclusivity, and sustainable learning outcomes.

Central to Alausa’s vision is the digital classroom revolution. In October, he launched the National Smart Learning Initiative, distributing over 800 interactive smartboards to public schools. This programme is designed to replace the traditional chalk-and-talk method with dynamic, multimedia teaching that engages students and strengthens understanding.

Complementing this effort is the National EdTech Strategy, a roadmap to institutionalise digital learning across Nigeria, coupled with the “Zero-Rated Data and Devices” scheme, which ensures teachers in underserved areas have free internet access and subsidised smart devices. Through these innovations, classrooms are being transformed into hubs of interactive learning, where access to information is no longer limited by geography or resources.

But Alausa’s reforms go beyond technology. He has championed data integrity and academic credibility by launching the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) initiative. Each certificate, transcript, and diploma is now assigned a National Credential Number (NCN), allowing students, employers, and institutions to verify credentials instantly. This system is a strategic move to tackle certificate fraud, enhance trust in Nigerian education, and align academic credentials with global standards.

Curriculum reform has also been a major focus. Alausa has promoted a skills-oriented approach, trimming the number of subjects students study while prioritising trade skills, digital literacy, and civic education. He emphasises that education must move beyond rote memorisation to producing innovators, problem-solvers, and workforce-ready graduates. “Our reforms must impact classrooms, teachers, and learners directly,” he recently stated at a national education stakeholders’ forum.

A particularly bold and debated move was the reversal of the 2022 National Language Policy.

The policy had mandated mother-tongue instruction for early education. Alausa’s data-driven decision reinstates English as the primary medium of instruction across all levels, following evidence that regions that implemented mother-tongue instruction recorded lower exam performance. While critics warn about potential cultural erosion, Alausa insists that performance and measurable learning gains must guide policy.

In tandem, Minister of State, Prof. Ahmad is rolling out specialised teacher training programmes targeting early-grade literacy and numeracy, ensuring foundational learning keeps pace with national standards.

Beyond language and curriculum, Alausa has also focused on teacher empowerment and professional development. Several workshops and digital training sessions were conducted across states to equip teachers with pedagogical skills compatible with technology-driven classrooms. This proactive approach ensures that teachers are not left behind in the digital transformation, enabling them to maximise the impact of smart learning tools and adopt innovative teaching methodologies.

Another critical dimension of Alausa’s reforms is equity in education access. Special attention has been given to underserved regions, particularly in northern Nigeria, where schools have historically lacked infrastructure and digital resources. By prioritising these zones for device distribution, internet connectivity, and teacher training, Alausa is addressing long-standing disparities, aiming to level the playing field for all Nigerian children regardless of geography.

Additionally, Alausa has engaged extensively with stakeholders and international partners to reinforce reform implementation. Collaborations with education-focused NGOs, global tech firms, and policy think tanks have enabled pilot projects in digital literacy, STEM labs, and vocational education. These partnerships not only introduce global best practices but also position Nigeria as an active participant in shaping 21st-century education standards in Africa.

This collaborative leadership dynamic, Alausa in the lead, Ahmad providing crucial support and focus, is striking and deeply strategic. While the Minister of State handles the foundation, Alausa shapes the macro policy architecture: digital strategy, curriculum reform, credential integrity. Together, they offer complementary pillars of a reform agenda that aspires to sustainable transformation.

From technology-driven classrooms to evidence-based language policy, Dr Tunji Alausa’s tenure exemplifies a reformist agenda rooted in results, not ideology. His approach signals that Nigerian education is being repositioned to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, where access, credibility, and practical skills determine national competitiveness.

As these initiatives unfold, the message is clear: Nigeria’s classrooms are evolving. From chalkboards to digital platforms, from rote to skills, and from opaque credentials to verified data, Dr Alausa is redefining what success in education looks like. If sustained, his reforms could make him the minister remembered for turning the page, equipping a generation not just to pass exams, but to thrive globally.

Gesinde is an award-winning journalist, political scientist and social commentator.