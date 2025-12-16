Nigeria’s global view: Call for responsible patriotism, diplomatic prudence

On October 31, 2025, the United States formally designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” a move that has reverberated across national and diplomatic spaces. For millions of Nigerians, the announcement was both troubling and deeply unfair, especially because elements within the diaspora have been accused of supplying exaggerated or unverified reports that fed into the U.S. decision.

Nigeria, like every complex and diverse democracy, faces its share of security and governance challenges, but to describe the nation as one that systematically persecutes any religious group is neither accurate nor reflective of our lived reality.

This designation, built on selective interpretations rather than grounded facts, threatens to distort Nigeria’s global image at a time when the country is striving to strengthen internal cohesion and diplomatic partnerships.

The danger of weaponised misinformation

It is not new that some groups or individuals attempt to use foreign governments to advance domestic political agendas. But history teaches us that such actions rarely end well for their home countries. When foreign powers act on partial or politicised information, the consequences can be devastating.

We need only recall the 2003 invasion of Iraq under the pretext of “weapons of mass destruction,” weapons that were never found. The outcome was the destruction of a once-promising nation, the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, and the destabilisation of an entire region. The tragedy of Iraq was not merely foreign aggression; it was also the product of internal divisions and external manipulation.Today, we must ask ourselves: do we want Nigeria to walk that same perilous path?

The meaning and implications of a “Country of Particular Concern” designation

The U.S. designation is not symbolic. It carries the potential for economic sanctions, restrictions on trade, withdrawal of military cooperation, and diplomatic isolation. In a globalised world, such a designation affects everything from investment flows and credit ratings to technology access and security partnerships.

When America sneezes, the world often catches a cold, and in this case, it is ordinary Nigerians who stand to bear the brunt of the fever. It is therefore extremely troubling that some Nigerians, for reasons best known to them, would choose to present exaggerated or one-sided claims about religious persecution and human rights abuses to a foreign power, without first exhausting internal mechanisms for redress or verification.

Calling for responsible citizenship

Patriotism does not demand silence in the face of wrongdoing; rather, it demands that we confront our national problems truthfully, fairly, and constructively, without destroying the country in the process. Those who run abroad to lobby for punitive measures against their homeland should remember that the sanctions they invite will not differentiate between Christian and Muslim, Yoruba and Igbo, northerner and southerner.

It is worth asking: when such individuals eventually seek to contest elections or hold public office, will they govern under siege? How can they claim to love a country they have helped to weaken through external manipulation?

Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our disagreements, however fierce, must remain within the bounds of law, dialogue, and democratic engagement, not through appeals to foreign intervention.

A call for government action

To the credit of the Federal Government, it has not taken these developments lightly. In the aftermath of the 31 October designation, Abuja acted with commendable urgency. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was dispatched to Washington to engage U.S. lawmakers, foreign policy experts, and congressional committees. Their mission was clear: to present verifiable evidence, correct misinformation, and ensure that Nigeria’s story is heard directly, unfiltered by activists, lobbyists, or adversaries.

These diplomatic efforts are already yielding dividends. As of this week, a delegation of the U.S. Congress is in Nigeria, meeting with government officials, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and security agencies. This marks a significant shift, from decisions made on distant reports to conversations grounded in first-hand assessment and direct engagement.

Related News

These exchanges must continue with firmness, data-driven clarity, and transparency. To strengthen coordination, the Presidency should reinforce the mandate of a dedicated Fact-Finding and Diplomatic Response Committee to collate evidence, verify allegations, monitor narratives circulating internationally, and provide timely updates to global partners. Accuracy and openness will remain our greatest defence; diplomacy, our strongest weapon.

At the same time, Nigeria’s embassies must be fully activated to tell the nation’s story with clarity and conviction. The renewed effort to fill key ambassadorial positions is encouraging, but more work remains. Nigeria cannot afford diplomatic silences, representational gaps, or passive missions, especially at a moment when narratives are being shaped in real time. When we do not speak for ourselves, others will speak for us, and rarely in ways that advance our national interest.

The role of the Nigerian diaspora

Nigeria’s diaspora community is one of the most vibrant and accomplished in the world. Their remittances sustain millions of families; their expertise strengthens global industries.

Yet a fringe subset among them now risks undermining the hard-earned reputation of this global community by promoting alarmist or unverified portrayals of their homeland.

This is the moment for responsible diaspora leaders, cultural associations, professional bodies, and thought leaders to step forward. They must denounce divisive activism, promote balanced narratives, and build bridges rather than walls. In a digital age where misinformation travels at the speed of emotion, responsible voices must rise above the noise.

A word to our friends in the United States

To our partners in Washington, we appeal for fairness, balance, and context. Nigeria remains a democratic nation striving to balance security, diversity, and development under immense pressure. Constructive dialogue, not punitive declarations, is the pathway to strengthening these shared values.

Blanket designations, especially those based on contested or incomplete information, risk empowering extremists and weakening reformers. A destabilised Nigeria does not serve American interests; rather, it would create humanitarian and security crises with global reverberations.

Learning from history

From Libya to Iraq to Syria, the world has witnessed the tragic consequences of internal divisions exploited by external intervention. Those who invite foreign pressure should recognise that history is rarely kind to collaborators. When the dust settles, they too may find themselves without a nation to call home.

Nigeria has problems, as every nation does, but these challenges must be confronted from within, not weaponised from abroad.

Conclusion: Nigeria must defend itself with truth

At a moment like this, the voice of reason must rise above the noise of recrimination. Nigeria must defend itself, not with anger, but with truth; not with propaganda, but with diplomacy.

We call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sustain its vigorous engagement, on civil society to speak responsibly, and on every Nigerian to remember that when foreign powers move against a country, there are no winners—only survivors.

Patriotism, diplomacy, and truth must be our weapons. Nigeria deserves nothing less.

Oluwadare is a Professor of Political Science

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.