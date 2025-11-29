Ogun 2027 and Adeola’s evolving organic grassroots movement

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, captivated his audience at the just-concluded 2025 Oronna Ilaro Festival held on Saturday, November 15, with his keynote address.

The Kano-born politician had led a large delegation of lawmakers in the upper chamber to witness the annual event. He seized the moment to extol Yayi’s exceptional record of service, declaring him an incoming “governor” of Ogun State. His words served as both a testimony and a confirmation from the federal level-a signal of greater responsibilities and higher assignments ahead for the distinguished Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi).

For his enthusiastic supporters, it was a defining moment of hope, unity, and anticipation, sealing the day with a clear message: “Incoming, Insha Allah”. In its broader sense, the rhetoric signals a focus shift from Abuja to the Ogun grassroots, underscoring Yayi’s preparedness to pivot from legislative duties to the direct, on-the-ground political work necessary to win a state-wide election. The thunderous acclamation that echoed through the crowd thus underscores his popularity-an evolving movement rooted in the public’s vote of confidence in his capacity, experience, and general benevolence.

While Adeola’s governorship ambition symbolises the age-long yearning of the Ogun West stakeholders, notably the marginalised Yewa/Awori people, his support base is vast and widespread because it represents fairness, it represents justice, it represents equity. Such cannot be suppressed by any means because the power or momentum for the movement is not imposed from the top by political leaders, parties, or elites. Rather, it is driven by people’s conviction and genuine sense of purpose. Beyond the “Ogun West Lokan” agenda, Adeola’s supporters see the ambition both as a regional expression of a historical grievance and a state-wide appeal to political ideals. This provides the moral and philosophical justification for his ambition, especially looking at it as a project for the benefit of the entire state’s political equilibrium.

It defeats the argument by opponents from Ogun Central and Ogun East who view the Ogun West agitation for power shift from the lens of a sense of entitlement, which they say, should not override the need for competence and state-wide electability.

Adeola is not only the most competent aspirant from the disadvantaged zone, he is also the most capable administrator going by his enviable track record. He is by far the most popular figure across all 20 local councils of Ogun State. This is crucial for winning a state-wide election not just a sectional one.

Relating his experience in Lagos State, where he had served three terms in the State House of Assembly and two terms as Senator, representing Lagos West to his current position as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, shining like a piece of china ware to the pride of his constituents in Ogun West, Adeola has paid his dues. He is well-prepared for the job.

​Beyond his accumulated experience, academic credentials, good representation, service delivery, preparedness for the job and the visible projects he has facilitated or sponsored, Adeola is an aspirant to beat.

His records are there. While in Lagos Assembly where he chaired key finance committees and established his mastery of public funds, he takes credit for being instrumental in enacting the law that strengthened the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). This reform helped catapult Lagos State’s monthly revenue from millions to billions of naira, positioning him as an expert capable of enhancing Ogun State’s IGR.

As a fiscal prudence legislator, he was part of the team that passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Procurement Act in Lagos, laws that enabled the state to access international developmental funds (like from the World Bank). This suggests he can replicate such fiscal discipline in Ogun State.

Like Senator Barau rightly pointed out in his remark, his current role as the Chairman of the powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations is a proof that he can command federal resources for the state. Over the last two years, he has facilitated the completion of over 300 infrastructure projects across Ogun West and adjoining areas, including over 115 road construction projects, the construction of 32 Primary Health Care Centres and two Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

His commitment to human capital development centred on the provision of bursary awards and scholarships to thousands of indigent students in tertiary institutions. For ease of learning, he has constructed 30 school buildings, 10 ICT Centres, and the upgrading of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, to a Federal University of Technology. The conversion is a major symbol of delivering on the Ogun West Lokan promise.

​

Concerned with the welfare of his constituents, he has facilitated the supply of over 200 electric transformers and over 250 Solar Street Light Projects, and direct intervention in major power line rehabilitations across Ogun West. The latest in the series of his interventions across Ogun West and parts of Ogun Central is the deployment and installation of 12 new transformers and the rehabilitation of key power lines.

According to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, the move followed numerous written and verbal appeals from residents, business owners, traditional rulers, and community leaders who had endured months of blackout. “I have listened carefully to the cries of our people in Ogun West and adjoining parts of Ogun Central. The persistent power outages have crippled businesses and made life difficult for our people residing in many communities and settlements.

“As their elected representative and an apostle of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I cannot fold my arms while my people and other resident Nigerians suffer in darkness. I am fully committed to ensuring that power is restored and sustained in the shortest possible time going forward,” Senator Adeola said.

This intervention includes the mobilization of electrical contractors to immediately commence critical rehabilitation, reconnection, and construction works, as well as the supply and installation of transformers across the affected areas. According to the media aide, the listed projects for execution, include reactivation of Ilaro to Ibese 33KV overhead lines, reactivation of Ibese to Dangote 33KV overhead lines, reactivation of (Dangote) Ibese to Joga 33KV overhead lines, reactivation of Isaga Junction to Ibara Orile and Isaga 33KV overhead lines, reactivation of (Dangote) Ibese to Igbogila 33KV overhead lines (118 spans), reactivation of Igbogila to Ayetoro 33KV overhead Lines. Others are reactivation of Igbogila to Ijoun 33KV overhead lines, reactivation of 33KV overhead lines from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to Oja Odan through Ebute Igbooro (331 spans), construction of a dedicated 33KV feeder to Ilaro Township from Papalanto Transmission Station, construction of Owode Feeder from Ota Transmission Station to Owode River Bridge, among others.

Adeola described the 12 interventions as part of a comprehensive programme designed to ensure reliable and equitable electricity supply across Ogun West and adjoining areas. “Electricity is the backbone of industrial and social development.

Recently, as part of the activities marking his 56th birthday anniversary, he also donated brand-new electricity transformers to three strategic communities-the Market Square at the heart of Ijebu Imushin, Ishagunse Community under Imushin, and Itele Town — all within Ijebu East Local Council of Ogun State.

Through his grassroots empowerment programmes, Senator Adeola has initiated large-scale microfinance schemes, such as the Oloja Yayi empowerment scheme, disbursing grants ranging from N25,000 to N50,000 to thousands of market men and women.

​

For food security, he has facilitated the empowerment of thousands of farmers with cash grants of N100,000 each and essential equipment like tractors, power tillers, and improved seedlings.

Overall, Adeola’s experience is a perfect blend of high-level fiscal management and grassroots development delivery-infrastructure/empowerment, validating the widely held opinion of him being well-prepared for the job.

​

Realising that no single zone can do it alone, Senator Adeola has built a network of supporters in both Ogun Central and Ogun East. These groups, often called Friends of Yayi or similar solidarity movements, publicly support his candidacy to maintain political harmony and benefit from his national influence. Many political stakeholders, elders, and groups in the state-including those from Ogun Central and East-acknowledge the historical marginalization of Ogun West and agree that, in principle, it is the zone’s turn for the sake of equity and stability. This group is often vocal in supporting the zoning idea but may reserve judgment on the specific candidate.

Already, his campaign effort has been hugely blessed by the endorsement of prominent individuals, including the Osi of Egbaland, Chief Bode Mustapha. While lending his voice to the Ogun West agitation, Chief Mustapha noted that Adeola embodies the Egba agenda and praised him for his fairness, inclusiveness, and developmental records.

• Fatunmbi wrote from Okeagbede, in Imeko-Afon Local Council of Ogun State