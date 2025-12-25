Paradox of Christmas: Embracing true essence of yuletide (2)

Reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas, I am struck by the paradoxes that surround us, nay that permeate our world, and the vastly larger universe. A paradox, says the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is ‘a statement or sentiment that is seemingly contradictory or opposed to common sense, and yet is perhaps true’. Jake Page, in his 2003 book, In the Hands of the Great Spirit: The 20,000 Year History of American Indians, writes ‘The world is as warm with paradoxes… they are the plague of reason’.

Paradoxes permeate even the Being, Life, and Teachings of Jesus Christ the greatest being that ever walked the face of the earth, and around who revolves all about Christmas. But it could not be otherwise.

Any truth that is sufficiently profound becomes a paradox in which its opposite is also profoundly true, to borrow from physicist Neil Bohr as stated in Haim Shapira (2016).

Jesus the Christ was the embodiment of the profoundest truth conceivable. Consider the following: a ‘King of the Jews’ (Mat.2:2) born in a lowly Bethlehem manger, son of a carpenter, but his birth set King Herod and all of Jerusalem troubled (Mat. 2:3). This son of a carpenter exhibited such depth of wisdom (what Cynthia Bourgeault (2003) described as a model “moshel meshalim” or master of Wisdom) that confounded, even irritated, the great minds among the Jews (Mat 13:54-57).

It is a paradox that whereas the Jews were ‘troubled’, the wise men from the East were overjoyed to find him, recognise and pay homage with precious gifts. Jesus was neither recognised nor accepted by his own people, (arguably to this day) but acknowledged and accepted by the Gentiles!

Even his teachings were paradoxical. The Beatitudes (Mat 5:3-12), the clarification of his mission (Mat 10:34-37), and the fate that awaits false prophets and teachers (Mat 7:22-23), all defy, on the face of it, common sense. Finally, as Napoleon is reported to have said: ‘I know men, and I tell you Jesus was not a [mere] man [that may, as some were wont to do, be compared with founders of empires]’… ‘Alexander, Caesar, Charlemagne, and myself founded empires. But on what did we rest the creations of our genius? Upon sheer force.

Jesus alone founded His empire upon love; and at this hour millions will die for Him.’ The great French general added: There is between Christianity and other religions the distance of infinity’. These and more – not to forget the type of death he suffered – are the paradoxes embodied in our Lord Jesus Christ.

The ultimate paradox, in the incarnation of God in the person of Jesus Christ defines the purpose and meaning of Christmas such that it cannot escape the paradoxical element of the reason for its celebration.

Notwithstanding the deep import of such momentous event as the birth of Jesus Christ, human history and constructs have shaped the celebration of Christmas into a whirlwind of commercialism, gift-giving, and merry-making.

The birth of Jesus represents a moment of divine intrusion into human history, where the eternal God, who is love, entered the realm of humanity to effect our redemption.

The early Christian leaders incorporated existing pagan traditions and festivals, such as Saturnalia and Yule, into the celebration of Christmas, in order to make Christianity more appealing to pagans. This process, known as syncretism, allowed early Christians to maintain some familiar customs while adopting new Christian practices. As a result, Christmas evolved into a holiday with a mix of Christian and pre-Christian elements.

The intersection of human paradox and God’s sovereignty can be liked to a prism. A prism refracts light, creating a spectrum of colours that seem contradictory at first glance. Yet, it is precisely this intersection of light and prism that produces the majestic display of colours. Similarly, God’s sovereignty takes the paradoxes of human experience – the contradictions, the complexities – and refracts them, revealing a deeper, more beautiful truth.

The paradox of Christmas is that it has become a celebration with multiple layers, each with its own narrative. There’s the narrative of God’s love, demonstrated in the gift of Jesus Christ, and there’s the narrative of human tradition and cultural expression. These narratives coexist, sometimes in tension, yet they converge to create a rich tapestry that speaks to human experience.

Throughout history, humanity has grappled with the concept of governance, often seeking to assert its independence from God’s authority. The monarchical systems of the past, where kings and emperors claimed divine right to rule, are a relic of this desire for self-governance. However, the Gospel of Jesus Christ has emerged as the only exclusive faith that promises and guarantees redemption for humanity.

Even the egoless divinity of Jesus was a paradox. A King of the Jews who was destined to dominate the world (Isaiah 9:7) but he taught servant leadership (Mat. 23:11) and demonstrated it by washing the feet of his disciples (John 13:13-16).

As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, we are reminded that true governance begins with the surrender of our lives to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. It is only through the Gospel that we can find true freedom, forgiveness, and a sense of purpose that transcends the fleeting nature of human existence.

The fate of humanity, from individuals to global conglomerates, now hinges on the response to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is the only pathway to God’s redemption, offering a way for humanity to reconcile with its Creator and experience true freedom, purpose, and fulfillment.

In the end, the Christmas paradox is not a puzzle to be solved; it’s an invitation to encounter the living God, who entered human history to redeem us. As we celebrate Christmas, may we be reminded of the unchanging truth of God’s redemptive plan, may our festivities reflect our surrender to His sovereignty, may the beauty of the Christmas prism – with all its complexities and contradictions – lead us to a deeper understanding of God’s love and sovereignty, and may we be transformed by the power of the Gospel.

As earlier state, a paradox is a statement or situation that seems to be contradictory, yet may reveal a deeper truth. It is a tension between two opposing ideas, a seeming contradiction that can be perplexing and even disturbing. But it is precisely this tension that creates a sense of mystery, inviting us to explore and seek understanding.

The Christmas paradox is an example of this phenomenon. On the one hand, Christmas is a celebration of God’s love, demonstrated in the gift of Jesus Christ. It’s a time when Christians around the world commemorate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God, who came to earth to save humanity from sin and its consequences.

On the other hand, Christmas has also become a celebration of human tradition and cultural expression. It’s a time for family gatherings, gift-giving, and festive decorations, often with little or no reference to the original purpose of the holiday.

These two narratives coexist, sometimes in tension, yet they converge to create a rich tapestry that speaks to the human experience. The Christmas paradox is that it has become a celebration with multiple layers, each with its own story to tell. There are several layers to the Christmas narrative, each with its own unique characteristics.

There are the Spiritual Layer at which level we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and the redemption He brings; the Cultural Layer that encompasses the traditions and customs associated with Christmas, such as gift-giving and festive decorations; the Family Layer that enables time for family gatherings, reunions, and creating memories.

Lastly, there is the Commercial Layer at which level is the time for shopping, marketing, and consumerism. Each of these layers contributes to the complexity of the Christmas paradox, making it a celebration that is both sacred and secular, joyful and stressful, simple and complex.

There are both tension and beauty in the interplay of these layers. The tension between these layers can be uncomfortable at times, but it is precisely this tension that creates the beauty of Christmas. It is a reminder that life is complex, and that our experiences are multifaceted and often contradictory, just the stuff of paradox.

The Christmas paradox teaches us that truth is not always straightforward, and that mystery is a fundamental aspect of the human experience. It invites us to explore the depths of God’s love, while also acknowledging the complexities and imperfections of human culture.

The Christmas paradox is a reminder that life is full of paradoxes, and that these paradoxes can be a source of growth, insight, and beauty. As we navigate the complexities of the holiday season, may we be drawn to the One who is the Light of the World, and may His light shine through us, illuminating the darkness and bringing hope to a world in need.

There is what I like to term ‘the Prism of God’s Sovereignty’ that refracts paradox to reveal Truth. The intersection of paradox and sovereignty is a mysterious and awe-inspiring reality that has captivated the hearts of believers and seekers alike. Like a prism that refracts light, creating a spectrum of colours that seem contradictory at first glance, God’s sovereignty takes the paradoxes of human experience and refracts them, revealing a deeper, more beautiful truth.

In the realm of human experience, paradoxes abound. Joy and sorrow, hope and despair, life and death – these two sides of the coin of reality are just a few examples of the paradoxes that we encounter every day. And yet, it is precisely these paradoxes that reveal the complexity and depth of human existence.

Like a prism, God’s sovereignty takes the paradoxes of human experience and refracts them, creating a majestic display of colors that reveal a deeper, more beautiful truth. The prism doesn’t eliminate the paradox; rather, it redeems it, showcasing the majesty of God’s character.

This metaphor acknowledges the tension and mystery inherent in the paradox, while affirming God’s sovereignty as the underlying reality that brings coherence and beauty to the complexities of life. It is a reminder that God’s ways are not our ways, and that His thoughts are higher than our thoughts.

When we bring the paradoxes of human experience through the prism of God’s sovereignty, it reveals a deeper, more beautiful truth. We see, nay discover, that God’s weakness is stronger than human strength (1 Corinthians 1:25); that His foolishness is wiser than human wisdom (1 Corinthians 1:25); that His love is stronger than death (Song of Solomon 8:6); and that His power is made perfect in weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9)

These paradoxes, and many more like them, are refracted through the prism of God’s sovereignty, revealing a God who is majestic, loving, and sovereign over all.

So, what does this mean for humanity? It means that we can trust God’s sovereignty, even in the midst of paradox and uncertainty. It means that we can surrender to His goodness and love, even when we do not understand the complexities of life.

It means that we can approach life with a sense of awe and wonder, knowing that God’s sovereignty is the underlying reality that brings coherence and beauty to all that we experience.

The prism of God’s sovereignty is a powerful reminder of the majesty and mystery of God. It’s an invitation to bring our paradoxes, our complexities, and our uncertainties to the One who refracts them, to reveal a deeper, more beautiful truth.

As we navigate the complexities of life, may we be drawn to the One who is the Light of the World, and may His light shine through us, illuminating the darkness and bringing hope to a world in need.

The intersection of God’s sovereignty and the Christmas paradox is a beautiful reminder that our lives are not defined by simplicity or clarity, but by the complexities and mysteries of God’s love. It’s a call to surrender our need for control and understanding, and to trust in the One who is sovereign over all.

Notwithstanding the complexities of the Christmas paradox, we are reminded that God’s sovereignty is not diminished by the contradictions and tensions that surround us. Rather, it is precisely in the midst of these paradoxes that God’s sovereignty is revealed, bringing redemption and flourishing to humanity.

As we celebrate Christmas, may we appreciate the beauty of its paradox, may it lead us to a deeper understanding of God’s love and redemption, and may we experience the joy, peace, and hope that comes from embracing the paradox, and may our lives be a reflection of God’s sovereignty and love.

In the words of the Apostle Paul, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7). May we, dear readers, claim this promise, and may our lives be a testament to the beauty and power of God’s sovereignty in the midst of paradox and uncertainty, so that together, we are transformed by the power of the Gospel, our lives to reflect God’s love and redemption to a world in need.