Renewed Hope in action: How Tinubu is propelling interior ministry reforms

On a good day, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) hardly celebrates politicians. But an exception was made recently. The association expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his outstanding efforts in ensuring easy passport processing for Nigerian students in the Diaspora. The President of NANS Headquarters, Usman Adamu Nagwaza, could not hide his elation: “We commend the Minister for his dedication and commitment to serving the Nigerian people, particularly the students who are the future leaders of the country. We strongly believe that the Minister’s efforts will go a long way in promoting the welfare and interests of Nigerian students globally.”

The commendations have actually been coming from different directions, from newspaper editorials to submissions by leading columnists, including those not at all enamored by the present political arrangement. In almost all the submissions, there is a reference to Tunji-Ojo as a visionary and transformative leader.

Visionary leadership is characterised by a clear and compelling vision for the future, the ability to inspire and motivate others to work towards a shared goal, strategic thinking and planning, courage to challenge the status quo, effective communication of the vision to stakeholders, and the ability to empower and enable others to achieve the vision. You can easily detect transformative leaders through their ability to drive change and innovation, focus on growth, development, and improvement, collaborative and inclusive approach, emphasis on building strong relationships and trust, willingness to take calculated risks, adaptability and resilience in the face of challenges, and focus on creating a lasting impact and legacy.

Visionary and transformative leaders have great passion and enthusiasm, strong emotional intelligence, authenticity and integrity, the ability to inspire trust and confidence, and a commitment to making a positive difference. As the American scholar, Warren Bennis, contends: “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” This submission finds validation in the words of the Austrian-American management consultant, Peter Drucker, who argues that “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Great leaders know, in the words of the Greek philosopher Aristotle, that “the whole is more than the sum of its parts.” They unite and empower their teams. That, precisely, is what Tunji-Ojo epitomises in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope calculus.

Nigeria’s border security challenges are public knowledge. It has over 1,400 illegal border routes, with only 84 approved control posts covering 4,047km of land border. Terror groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP exploit porous borders to recruit fighters, smuggle weapons, and establish operational bases, while illicit arms trade fuels insecurity, and undocumented migrants and potential threats enter Nigeria. Smuggling of goods, including rice, used cars, and fake pharmaceuticals, harms Nigeria’s economy, as does the rather limited presence of security personnel, poor equipment, and corruption hinder effective border management.

But the challenges are being vigorously tackled. The introduction of automated e-gates, contactless biometric systems, and advanced passenger information systems has modernised border management, reducing friction for legitimate travelers while strengthening control frameworks against irregular migration and security threats.

The expansion of Nigeria’s e-border surveillance system with command centers and upgraded monitoring equipment has improved tracking of smuggling, trafficking, and other cross-border crimes. There are plans to establish a centralised authentication system that will enable real-time verification of vital documents, enhancing security and reducing document forgery, and it is noteworthy that the implementation of an E-Visa Solution streamlines visa application processes, ensuring applicants receive responses within 24-48 hours, while maintaining national security standards.

Keen on President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the Interior Ministry has strengthened partnerships with agencies like the Ministry of Defence and State Security Services, which have improved national security coordination. Nigeria’s Interior Minister actually captured the national imagination when he oversaw the clearance of a backlog of 204,332 passport applications within three weeks, introduced a contactless passport renewal system for Nigerians in Europe, implemented an Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), and installed e-Gates at international airports, launched a new Command and Control Centre with a 1.4-petabyte data facility, decongested correctional facilities by clearing fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates, and upgraded medical facilities at Kuje Correctional Centre, enabling major surgeries.

He also initiated rehabilitation and reintegration programs for inmates, enhanced paramilitary welfare by promoting over 100,000 paramilitary officers, approved the recruitment of 30,000 personnel, and established a Paramilitary Pensions Board, implemented a “Smart Border” solution, reducing illegal border crossings by 29 per cent, acquired 50 Hilux vehicles for border protection, and constructed forward operating bases, and made disaster response more efficient through the establishment of the “Disaster Response Unit” for emergency management, inauguration of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex for digital immigration services, and introduction of an E-Visa system and digitised records across correctional facilities.

Today, the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) has replaced the old paper travel certificate and uses advanced biometric and cryptographic technology, meeting ECOWAS and international standards. It is reputed for its reduction of document fraud and disruption of cross-border criminal networks. ENBIC serves as a travel document within ECOWAS, eliminating the need for a passport, stores facial and fingerprint data for secure identity verification, promotes trade, tourism, and labor movement within West Africa, and enables quick and accurate identity verification at borders.

Tunji-Ojo’s efforts have meant further integration of technology in immigration processes, correctional services, and border management, building on existing reforms like the Contactless Passport Renewal System and E-Visa regime. It has meant expansion of the “Smart Border” solution, leveraging technology to curb illegal activities and facilitate legitimate trade and travel.

The continued focus on promoting officers, recruiting personnel, and establishing pension boards to boost morale and operational readiness and the ongoing rehabilitation and reintegration programs for inmates, with emphasis on education, vocational training, and healthcare, are all positive steps. Who can fault the streamlined processes and enhanced collaboration with the private sector through the Expatriate Support Desk and EAS protocols?

Under Tunji-Ojo, the Fire Service can point to the acquisition of operational vehicles, improved response time, and a decrease in the amount of property lost to fire incidents, from N1.2 trillion saved in 2023 to N1.9 trillion saved in 2024. Talk about the National Identity and Management Commission (NIMC), and you are looking at the deployment of over 800 enrolment devices, expansion of diaspora enrolment centers, integration of NIN with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the launch of an authentication service, and the creation of territorial offices, among others. The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has witnessed the renovation of ten correctional centers, the launch of a database to boost management and security, recruitment of 150 medical personnel for inmates’ wellbeing, and a near 50 percent increase in inmate feeding allowance. NYSC members now serve in the centers. And the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)? Mining marshals now man mining sites, there is a massive crackdown on illegal miners, and telecoms installations are being secured nationwide, just as the country’s GDP has been increased through plugged loopholes.

One can go on and on, but the point is that the minister is not resting on his oars. He is keen on advancing the national security architecture and giving Nigerians an Interior Ministry they can be even more proud of than ever before. That is, in his view, quite key to actualising President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The President, the brain behind the various milestones, wants to change the face of things in internal security.

Indeed, President Tinubu deserves accolades for scouting Tunji-Ojo and other highly cerebral individuals to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is a massive testament to the President’s foresight, character and competence that he spotted young, dynamic and forward-looking talents who can implement the strategies that he (Tinubu) mapped out to enhance national security, promote economic growth, and build a more resilient and more prosperous country. The achievements of the Ministry of Interior are rooted in President Tinubu’s vision, and reflect his resolve and tenacity. The inescapable verdict that emerges, then, is that the President is fully equipped and fully resolved to make Nigeria much more internally secure than it has ever been. As the year unfolds, Nigerians are bound to see the fruits of the President’s vision.

Salako is the Publisher, Triangle News Magazine International.