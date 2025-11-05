State police: A key, not master key to solving Nigeria’s security challenges

I read the two-part editorial of The Guardian on Monday and Tuesday, October 20 and 21, 2025, with a deep sense of concern for, and the necessary implications on the security challenges bedevilling our society as well as its effect on the people.

In the last ten years, particularly, it has been horrendous, to say the least. The citizens have been exposed daily to the anxiety, untold and unprecedented levels of losses, pain, destruction and hardship. Never in the history of this country have we, as a people, witnessed this level of the orgy of violence, kidnapping for ransom and the attendant killings, armed robbery, banditry and other violent crimes that have put Nigeria in the world reckoning for the wrong and unenviable reasons.

I had earlier been touched when I read in an editorial opinion of a national newspaper, not The Guardian, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that at a recent National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, one of the governors was credited with the news item that ‘after four hours of talks, the issue – state police creation, was deferred at the 149th NEC meeting”. No date was indicated for the next meeting, ostensibly because it has not been decided.

The Guardian editorial under scrutiny has confirmed that even till today, since that 149th NEC meeting, no decision has been taken on this sensitive national scourge. It is a pity! The necessary implications of the above scenario is that the level of insecurity in the land, security matters as it concerns this country, and the effect, can wait for the convenience of the governors to be put forward for discussion. Nothing could have demonstrated the level of contempt that the governors have for the beleaguered citizens of this country, particularly the ordinary folks who daily bear the consequences of the governors’ disdain for a matter as serious as discussions on security challenges in Nigeria today.

In other climes where security delivery is excellent, and democracy is firmly rooted and dividends thereof are clearly observable, the situation of putting security discussions in abeyance in the manner described above is sufficient to determine the political fortunes and future prospects of those who participated in the meeting. But because our own brand of democracy and its values are unique, it is clear that the focus of dealing with security challenges resides in the personal comfort and interest of the governors rather than the citizens’ interest.

That nothing has been done, as it should, on this critical national issue over a period of more than six months states volumes on the attitude of the governors, the government, and generally our political leadership toward safety of life and property of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in Nigeria.

Before I take a position on the desirability or otherwise, and the urgency of the decision to create state police, I believe that we must take a closer look at our society in its ugliness. Today, I haven’t seen any country in the world, except some other primitive African countries, that exhibits conducts that have the potential to limit the capacity of the police to perform their constitutional roles as we have in this country. I can write a thesis on this. Take for instance, the level of indiscipline, recklessness, temerity at breaking the law at will, lawlessness, impunity, indolence and other negative tendencies. It is alarming.

The comment some people usually make is: but that is why the police are there. Yes, you are right.

However, when you compare the level of malfeasance on the ground and juxtapose the same with the facilities on the ground and their nature, it will be clear to all that we, particularly our leaders, enjoy what we see and are exposed to on a daily basis.

The second part of this discussion will centre on this issue and proffer solutions.

Adetuyi, a retired CP, legal practitioner and notary public lives in Ondo State.