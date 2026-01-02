The mandate and the currency of hope

Between the last edition of my article, “Still Riding on the Currency of Hope” and now, so much have happened in Nigeria, our dear nation state. I have had causes to interact with brilliant minds across the globe in my numerous academic voyages in the last two years and I can say that so many of those discourses ended in their minds more or less like the scathing remark of the great writer, William Shakespeare, who once said, “The miserable have no other medicine but only hope”.

But as a patriotic Nigerian, rather than boost the despair of those young Nigerians, I encouraged them in the light of Desmond Tutu’s words that “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness”. Thinking about it all took my mind back to the beginning of this journey of (renewed) hope which we promised the nation.

The very formation of the Tinubu /Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) was one of hope. Formidable, disciplined and trusting. All signed for letters which clearly stated that we all were volunteers and we were all happy to so work. These in itself was the hallmark of our patriotism to Nigeria a country many of us have, are and will keep giving our bests to, whatever happens.

In many minds the candidates were the best placed at hopefully moving the country forward both had enviable track record of experience and performance in both government and the private sectors. For those who truly worked, the campaign and election itself was neither an easy task nor a cheap win. One of the fiercest battles was on the Muslim/ Muslim ticket and some of us being Northern Christians (a minority in itself) had the uphill tasks of convincing our people in the north that it is time Nigeria as indeed the world move away from religious, gender and tribal sentiments to repose confidence in men and women who can truly give their bests in moving our country forward.

Personally, I as a member of the PCC Public Affairs/Spokespersons Directorate granted numerous interviews in print and on air. Wrote many articles and went to most nooks and corners of Northern Nigeria to advocate. My sermon was simple: if one had to go through a needed self saving medical operation one never asks if the surgeons are Christians, Muslims, Hindus or Traditional Worshipers. Nigeria needed a leap forward. To us our candidate an icon: a hero of democracy, a man of depth and experience who continually spoke from the heart was the next perfect fit for the Presidency. It was time to have a leader that epitomises our unity as one indivisible nation.

Despite the huge backlash and attacks especially from the oppositions, we sang “On Your Mandate We Shall and Are Standing .’’ For every jab, every brickbat we sang higher and louder! It was such a huge relief and sweet victory in the end! Of course the experienced in public administration understand perfectly that victory at the polls is simply the tiniest bit of governance … for now the real hard work then begins.

Reflecting on the journey thus far both the positive, and the negatives, I now believe that it is true indeed Nigerians are a happy people that love life and living these are anchored and seen daily through our cultures, creativities , ingenuity and the “Never die spirit” despite all the odds. These also reinforced my hope that no negative is insurmountable as long as there is the political will , the right team, empathy by the leaders, continued engagement with the led, a feedback mechanism, real time information disseminations on issues especially policies.

I have come to realise more than ever that the average Nigerian does not hate the leaders; they simply want promises fulfilled, situations, laws and policies explained. They have their own track and measure indices of their wellbeing. They easily read the temperament and temperature of governance. They are indeed generous followers and one that expect the same generosity of spirit, of duty and performance from their leaders.

Many scholars of governance and critical observation of governance itself have proven that “Governance is reciprocal: a two -way street involving mutual obligations, shared authority, and interdependent relationship where actions by one party ( government and citizens) directly impact others, fostering collaboration, accountability, and trust, rather than just top-down control.”

While government creates the enabling environment for citizens to flourish, providing encompassing services and most importantly deliver on its campaign promise and mandate given in addition to defending our space, integrity and leadership presence in the sub region and in the global comity of nations; the citizens in turn must participate meaningfully and as a strategic point of duty demand for accountability. It is this dynamic exchange that strengthens the system or if lacking, weakens it.

The good news, the citizens of Nigeria are still cooperating with her leaders. They speak out, they cry out and it is heartwarming that in President Tinubu we have a listening and present leader. Under his watch many policies have been reversed. While many will argue that why the policy flip-flops and somersaults in the first place? Rules and laws guide in fact, define a society.

Empathy in governance is crucial for “it helps leaders understand citizens’ real needs, leading to more responsive policies, fairer resource allocation and better trust; it rehumanises governance”. The Tinubu administration has had its fair share of such policy readjustments and reversals based on understanding the view of the led as outlined in my previous “Currency of Hope “articles.

Of recent the security of our nation and her citizens has pushed itself to the front burner. While the issue of insecurity predates this administration, every administration must (without excuses) carry its own cross and the recent changes by the President in the nation’s security agencies and the recent appointment of General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd) as Minister of Defence was overwhelmingly received by Nigerians. ‘‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’’ I join all excited Nigerians to wish the Minister well.

In this context, my people of central Northern Nigeria will not forgive my exclusion in this article if I do not mention that urgent help is required. As the nation and especially the President prepares to enter a new year though a remarkably political – calendar year, it beckons on us all that contributed massively in enthroning this administration to keep advising , providing feedbacks and encouraging the administration to run well and graciously.

Yes, many of the Emilokan foot soldiers are aggrieved and rightfully so. While a president or leader has the exclusive right to choose his or her team, it can also be argued that while it can be patriotically right for a leader to bring all and sundry on board, it can’t be justified as politically correct especially if men and women who worked (as the records show) super hard, sank in time, energy and resources are not appreciated. Some are dead , some are still harassed daily by a fraction of non-forgiving Nigerian citizens (home and abroad ), who ask them at every opportunity in the local slang “ how market?” , shout Emilokan at them or at every given occasion bellow out “ On your mandate …”

Yes, everyone can’t be in government or be patronised at the same time but even the holy books affirms that “Yes, a labourer is entitled to his wages “and our candidate turned president on record looked at the team eyeball to eyeball and promised a reward system so we must not give up on him now, metamorphose into opposition or wish the administration failure.

As another season of campaigns begins … we must keep engaging government, providing the needed experience and advices. As advised a while ago in one of these articles, all the team -members of the Tinubu administration (of any origin) must pick up and digest the document “Renewed Hope: Action Plan For A Better Nigeria” (2023).

That was the campaign manifesto for the Tinubu Presidency. It is a 75– page document that covers major areas of governance from National Security, the Economy to Agriculture, Digital Economy, Women Empowerment, Education, Sports Development, Aviation, Arts , Culture and Tourism, Judicial Reforms, Foreign Policies and much more. In that document lies the pact this administration made with the Nigerian people for the first four years; a scorecard in waiting and the basis for the next campaign!

I believe that President Tinubu is determined to succeed and the team owe him that much. May Nigeria be safe, secured, prosperous and blessed! Compliments of the season and a Happy New Year !

Bello, Ph.D, is an academic, public policy analyst, publicist and author.