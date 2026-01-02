I speak on a matter that lies at the very heart of Africa’s developmental aspirations: “Universities and the Development Question in Africa”. The theme is both timely and profound. Across the continent, our universities, once the beacon of enlightenment and drivers of modernisation have come under intense scrutiny for their declining relevance to societal transformation. This gathering offers an invaluable opportunity to interrogate the state of higher education in Africa, revisit its philosophical foundations, and reimagine its role in catalysing development in our nations.

To begin, let us briefly trace the historical context of the university in Africa. Drawing on Peter Ekeh’s analysis of colonial social structures, we can understand universities as both transformed indigenous institutions and migrant structures. Although colonial powers introduced Western models of education, history shows that Africa had its own ancient centres of higher learning e.g. Al-Qarawayyin University in Morocco (859 AD), Al-Azhar in Egypt (972 AD), and Timbuktu in Mali (982 AD).

This underscores a fundamental truth: knowledge production is deeply rooted in Africa’s intellectual heritage. Yet, the post-colonial legacy reshaped universities into instruments for administrative convenience and manpower training rather than or as well as engines of innovation and self-reliant development. Today, we must ask, to what extent have African universities fulfilled their historic mission of advancing knowledge for societal progress?

Traditionally, a popular and enduring pseudonym for the universities is the Ivory Tower, which connotes a society secluded from a larger society or community, prominent for its lofty values, superior intellect, and serenity. Put differently, it is a sanctuary of excellence, higher morality, and incorruptible intellect. Dr. Pius Okigbo provided another classic metaphor of the university when he referred to it as a Temple, during his 1992 University of Lagos Convocation Lecture titled, “The Crisis in the Temple.” This reminds of its sacred duty to uphold truth and guide society. Thus, the traditional ideals of the University encapsulate a plethora of values that suggest it is a hallowed space, one characterised by higher morality, principled behaviour, uncompromisable standards, and incorruptibility.

Unfortunately, as Okigbo lamented, the “Temple” has been desecrated — by poor governance, underfunding, and moral decline. Based on what they ought to be, the University is central to the development and emancipation of the larger society in which it is situated. Due to its superior intellectual culture, it is respected and expected to provide the resources needed in national development in three fundamental ways.

One is human capital formation. The universities train the skilled workforce essential for every sector — from health to technology and administration. Two is knowledge production and innovation. They conduct basic and applied research that drives industrial growth, health breakthroughs, and technological advancement. They also serve as nodes in knowledge networks (both domestic and international). Three is institutional and social development. They nurture civic culture, shape public policy, preserve culture, and foster critical citizenship, supporting governance (through think‐tanks, consulting, policy support), preserving cultural heritage, etc.

The degree and extent to which our universities perform these functions determines their relevance to national and continental transformation. Narrowing to the Nigerian example, which, to a large extent, reflects the general narrative of the university system on the continent, albeit as one of the worst markers. The University, as an institution in Nigeria and Africa, has slipped from the once lofty and enviable heights to one that currently struggles to provide a lighthouse for development in society. To chronicle this, a brief overview of the evolution of universities in Nigeria will be explored.

Nigeria’s university system exemplifies Africa’s broader trajectory. Its evolution can be divided into four phases, namely, the Golden Age (1948–1976), the Period of Military Disruptions (1977–1989), the Post-Adjustment Era (1990–Present), and the Emergence of State and Private Universities. The establishment of the University College, Ibadan, in 1948 marked the dawn of modern higher education in Nigeria. The early years were marked by excellence, as Nigerian universities attracted students globally, research thrived, and funding was adequate.

This was the period when universities genuinely served as lighthouses for national development.

The “Ali Must Go” crisis of 1978 symbolised the growing disconnect between students, universities, and the state. Military rule introduced repression, funding cuts, and politicisation. The autonomy of universities was eroded, and repeated strikes by ASUU reflected the deepening crisis. As one scholar put it, this was when “the pen was made subservient to the sword.”

The Structural Adjustment Policies of the central government reduced education to a “private good,” leading to chronic underfunding and the commodification of learning. Universities were forced to generate internal revenue through tuition and poorly designed programmes, at the expense of research. The results are visible such as decaying infrastructure, low morale among lecturers, and the mass exodus of talent.

Perhaps the decay in public universities led to the expansion of universities since the 1980s was meant to democratise access. Yet, unplanned proliferation and weak regulation have further diluted quality. Today, Nigeria has 308 universities (74 Federal, 66 State and 168 Private). Unfortunately, too few are globally competitive.

Persistent challenges. Several structural and systemic problems continue to undermine the university system.

These include weak research capacity, brain drain, governance and autonomy deficit; funding gaps, and declining students’ intellectual capacity. Nigeria contributes less than 0.2 per cent to global research output, and our R&D investment remains among the lowest in Africa. Thousands of scholars migrate abroad due to poor remuneration and lack of facilities, eroding institutional memory and innovation. At the same time, programmes are disconnected from contemporary economic and technological realities. Political interference in appointments and resource allocation has weakened university governance while national education budgets far below the UNESCO-recommended 26 per cent, universities struggle to maintain laboratories, libraries, and staff welfare.

Above all, there is the declining intellectual disposition of many students seeking admission. University education should be for those prepared to embrace genuine scholarly rigor, not just pursue routine academic progression. Poor reading culture and aversion to intellectual engagement of newspapers, and other academic resources undermine the system’s ability to drive societal transformation. Consequently, public trust in the university system has eroded. Employers increasingly question graduate competence, citing poor communication, and analytical, and digital skills. Moreover, incessant strikes (over 16 major ones in 23 years), have crippled academic calendars and diminished global respect for Nigerian degrees.

The Paradox. As much as we deride the system for its waning quality, its exports make global waves, contributing immensely to the development of foreign countries, while also attaining heights of global acclaim, a foundation laid by the Nigerian university system. Therefore, while several hiccups may encumber the university system in Nigeria, it still holds enormous promise and capacity to produce talents that can help drive development in key sectors of the Nigerian economy and society, as evidenced by their contributions abroad.

Consequently, the question is what can be done to retain these talents and have them contribute their quota to national development? The global lesson is that universities are integral to national development strategies. In Singapore, the National University and Nanyang Technological University have powered the country’s leap into a knowledge economy. In Europe, universities like Oxford and King’s College London led global research during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These examples show what is possible when governments invest strategically in higher education and align university research with national priorities. Africa’s universities must emulate such models by strengthening partnerships with industry, promoting applied research, and prioritising innovation that addresses local needs in areas such as energy transition to food security and digital transformation etc.

Despite the grim outlook, there are encouraging developments. The University of Cape Town achieved the first open-heart surgery in Africa. In addition, several of the first-generation higher institutions in Nigeria have achieved internationally acclaimed research excellence. Examples include the University of Ibadan in medical research, economics, and anthropology; Ahmadu Bello University in agriculture; Obafemi Awolowo University in the Arts; and the Yaba College of Technology in technological sciences and engineering.

Lagos State University, our host, was once ranked in 2021 among the world’s top 600 universities (according to 2020 Times Higher Education World University Rankings), a remarkable feat for a relatively young institution. Nigerian academics have also shaped developmental outcomes both in Nigeria and the continent at large. Reforms at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for example, were driven by scholars like Professors Attahiru Jega, Adele Jinadu, Okey Ibeanu, and others from our universities. Such examples remind us of the enduring power of the academy to innovate and serve the nation.

The way forward requires policy and institutional reforms that should anchored on sustainable and predictable funding, institutional autonomy and meritocracy, research-driven postgraduate education, curriculum relevance and pedagogical reform, and strategic partnerships and collaboration. The emergence of public universities in Nigeria was guided by a visionary philosophy; that education is the foundation of national development.

To restore that vision, we must embrace a new social contract for higher education. Governments must treat higher education as a strategic investment, not a budgetary burden. Public and state universities, in turn, must demonstrate accountability and align their missions with societal needs. Universities must be empowered to recruit, promote, and reward based on merit. Bureaucratic and political interference must give way to professional governance that values excellence and innovation.

Postgraduate programmes must become the bedrock of national research and innovation. This requires curriculum reform, improved supervision, and alignment with key development priorities. African universities should shift from rote learning to problem-solving, experiential, and outcome-based education. As Fredua-Kwarteng (2021) and Paulo Freire (1968) argue, education must liberate, not just inform. Can we move from course content to determining student learning outcomes?

Universities must strengthen partnerships with industry, the diaspora, and global knowledge networks to enhance research impact, funding, and innovation. These reforms, if pursued with sincerity, can reposition our universities as engines of national development rather than relics of colonial modernity.

The point must be made in conclusion that the story of African/Nigerian universities is not one of failure, but of unfulfilled potential. Our challenge today is to reclaim the moral, intellectual, and developmental purpose of the university. We must restore it as a sanctuary of ideas, innovation, and integrity, a space where Africa’s future is imagined, debated, and built. Let us leave this conference not only with lamentations but with renewed hope and determination to reignite, reform and revitalise our universities. Governments must commit resources; academics must recommit to excellence; students must embrace scholarship as service; and society must value the intellectual as the builder of nations. If we succeed, the African university will once again stand tall not as a shadow of its colonial past, but as a true catalyst for the continent’s rebirth and prosperity.

Prof. Simbine is the director general, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER). He presented this keynote paper at the 6th Faculty of Social Sciences Conference, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, on November 18-19, 2025.