Diabetes and wellbeing: A national development perspective

The global health landscape is undergoing a silent, yet profound, transformation. Where infectious diseases once reigned supreme, a new wave of chronic conditions, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are taking their place, driven largely by what we choose to eat. The price of convenience and the ubiquity of cheap, ultra-processed foods are creating a dual public health crisis, and Nigeria must now address not just hunger, but the quality of every meal.

Nigeria faces a significant and escalating diabetes burden. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the national prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 20–79 was estimated at 3% in 2024, translating to approximately three million adults living with the condition. This gives Nigeria the highest absolute number of adults with diabetes in the African region.

However, recent systematic reviews and meta-analyses suggest that the true burden may be considerably higher, with pooled prevalence estimates ranging from 6% to 7%, that is up to eight million, reflecting substantial subnational variation and widespread underdiagnosis.

Nearly half of adults with diabetes in Nigeria remain undiagnosed, fuelling complications like heart disease, kidney failure, and early death, according to the World Health Organisation. Diabetes now accounts for a major share of Nigeria’s NCD burden, straining both primary and specialist care. Globally, NCDs remain the leading cause of death, with premature deaths concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. Poor diets high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats are a key driver, costing trillions in lost productivity and healthcare spending.

The 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that 41% of children aged 6-23 months consume sugar beverages, 24% consume unhealthy foods, and only 12% meet minimum dietary diversity. This early exposure to poor nutrition lays the foundation for a lifetime of health challenges.

Furthermore, the 2024 Global Food Policy Report noted that nearly 80% of Nigerians could not afford a healthy diet in 2022, highlighting deep affordability and accessibility issues. Tragically, NCDs are now responsible for nearly 600 deaths per 100,000 Nigerians, overtaking communicable diseases as the leading cause of mortality.

The case for strong policy is not merely moral nor academic; it is an economic necessity that addresses a clear market failure. When profit motives incentivize the mass production and aggressive marketing of nutritionally poor products, especially to vulnerable populations, the government must intervene to protect public health. Robust healthy food policies are not an infringement on personal choice but a mechanism to internalize the societal costs of poor nutrition, which currently burden healthcare system and the economy, not the manufacturers.

Nigeria’s food environment needs to be reshaped, and action be taken across fiscal, regulatory, and institutional domains. An effective sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) tax deters consumption and generates revenue for nutrition programs. Simultaneously, subsidies for fresh produce can improve affordability and access. Information and marketing regulation must also become the norm. The aggressive advertising of high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt products particularly aimed at children must be curtailed.

Also, mandatory Front-of-Pack labels (FOPL) empower consumer choice by overcoming literacy barriers and simplifying nutrition information. The National Policy on Food Safety and Quality launched in 2024, must translate into tangible standards for schools, hospitals, and public institutions, removing sugary drinks and junks from our plates.

The clock is ticking on the National Policy on Food and Nutrition (2016-2025), with targets like reducing diet-related NCDs by 25% by 2025 unlikely to be met. This highlights the need for a revised, transformative policy in the next decade. Implementing bold, evidence-based food policies from SSB taxes to marketing restrictions and clear warning labels can transform Nigeria’s food system from a source of disease into a pillar of health and national productivity.

To make World Diabetes Day 2025 meaningful, we need to ensure that the convenience of modern/ convenient foods does not ultimately cost the health of the Nigerian populace.

• Opeyemi, Programme Officer, Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) Tax at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), wrote from Abuja.