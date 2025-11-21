Anambra Governorship election and new INEC leadership

THE just-concluded governorship poll in Anambra State cannot be regarded as a true test of what to expect under the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) who assumed office barely two weeks to the exercise. From all indications however, the outcome of the poll held November 8, 2025 could only be adjudged to be a fair representation of the wishes of the majority of the electorate in Anambra State.

Nevertheless, reports on the conduct of the poll indicate that the electoral process in Nigeria is still largely bedeviled by myriads of inadequacies, including low turn-out of voters and allegations of vote buying. It cannot be overemphasised that prevailing gaps in the electoral process undermine the ideals of free, fair and credible exercise which underpin the principle of genuine democracy.

While it is too early to conclude that the outcome of Anambra governorship poll will not be a subject of another round of litigation as is often the case, it is gladdening that the exercise was not characterised by incidents of violence. The expectation therefore is that actors and stakeholders in Anambra state will sustain the existing relative peace and work harmoniously to deepen inclusive governance towards accelerating sustainable development. It is regrettable that incidents of vote-buying were prevalent during the governorship poll in Anambra State. Compromise of voters through monetary exchange and other form of inducements remains largely a reflection of the ugly trend of electoral malpractices which however speaks more to the underbelly of transactional politics.

While political actors must accept responsibility for the consequences of vote-buying, the new INEC leadership should sustain partnership with state and non-state agencies, including civil society actors, to deepen public enlightenment with the view to discouraging negative practices associated with conduct of elections. Pervasive occurrence of vote-buying as witnessed during election not only undermine credible elections but also limit expectations of democratic dividends as those who deploy inducements to secure the mandate of the electorate are less likely to be accountable to the people. More disturbing however is that the poll recorded less than 22% turn-out rate which translate to less than 600,000 accredited voters of the over 2.8 million registered voters.

It is, indeed, a serious concern that voters are becoming less enthusiastic in election. We are strongly of the opinion that INEC should be deeply concerned about voter apathy which appears to be gaining currency as witnessed in the off-cycle polls following the 2023 General Election. Therefore, INEC should address integrity deficit which has eroded the trust of eligible voters as that remains the only antidote to the reoccurrence of poor voter turnout witnessed in the November 8, 2025 governorship poll in Anambra State.

It is worrisome that the inadequacies of results transmission and collation defied reforms put in place to restore the integrity of the process on account of deliberate interference as witnessed in the polls held prior to the recent exercise in Anambra State. The expectation of Nigerians therefore is that such troubling occurrence as witnessed in the Kogi and Edo States off-cycle governorship polls will not rear its ugly head in future exercises. Nigerians expect the new leadership of INEC to create a level playing field for all political parties and candidates participating in elections.

It behoves on INEC, as an independent body, to be seen as completely detached from incumbency interference which is often adduced by the opposition as hindrance to transparency of the electoral umpire. It is however worth emphasising that INEC cannot be held responsible for the electoral misfortunes of opposition political parties that remain largely fragmented with less commitment to organising as formidable platforms ahead of elections.

The new INEC Chairman who took oath of office on October 23, 2025, no doubt, has more than enough on his plate. Nigerians envisage that INEC, under Professor Amupitan, will do all that are necessary to earn the trust of the electorate and hopefully return the electoral process on the path of transparency and credibility. It is not enough for INEC to declare election results and return a winner in an election; votes must count in the true sense of it and manifestly enough to restore the trust of the electorate in the process.

Professor Amupitan should appreciate that Nigerians and global stakeholders expect significant shift from the negative narratives that attended the conducts of elections during the tenure of his predecessor.

Nigerians and the international stakeholders will not forget the pledge made by the new INEC Chairman on assumption of office. Professor Amupitan was reported to have pledged thus: “Our mandate is very clear. That is to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. The integrity of our elections is not negotiable. Every voter must feel confident that their vote counts.” Professor Amupitan, as the new INEC helmsman, should walk the talk beyond rhetoric.

Lastly, Professor Amupitan should focus on the tasks ahead in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun State which will be decisive in evaluating the readiness of his leadership to restore integrity in the process ahead of the 2027 General Election. Nigerians, and indeed the whole world of democracy look forward to the new INEC leadership to give the Nigerian electorate sufficient reason to invest trust in the process again ahead of the 2027 General Elections.