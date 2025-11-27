Ijebu-Jesa Grammar School at 70!

PAYING tribute to a respected institution as it marks three scores and ten of sustained success and brand excellence shouldn’t feel routine or simply like a chore. Instead, it ought to serve as a genuine moment to reflect deeply on its past achievements and the potential it may have missed.

The spirit and community efforts that led to the establishment of Ijebu-Jesa Grammar School (IJGS), Ijebu-Jesa, Osun Statein January 1955 are worthy of remembrance and high commendation. The founding fathers were driven by a clear understanding of the consequences of inaction. Their determination was to align with the enlightenment and opportunities provided by Western education to uplift an incoming generation. They must be commended, not just for their pioneering efforts, but for their strategic astuteness.

IJGS is a result of the original blueprint by the Ijebu-Jesa Union Conference (IJUC), which initiated the concept circa 1936. That year, during the presidency of D.B. Aloba, the IJUC sent a delegation to secure the support of the chiefs and people of Ijebu-Jesa. The delegation included: S.A. Fatiregun, T.T. Ojumu, A.A. Esugbongbe, S.K. Ogunseemi, I.O. Fajuyigbe, J.O. Famakinwa and J.O. Aloba.

The principals who have served the school include: C.O. Komolafe (1955-1962); Z.A. Ogunmola (January-December 1963); P.O. Orunmuyi (1964-1972); E.A. Iyanda (1973-1975); S.A. Adewole (1975-1982); I.O. Orolugbagbe (1982-1984); and Olu Olowokure (1984-1991).

Others were: G.A. Adesina (April-December 1991); M.O. Saseun (1992-1994); B.A. Fakankun (1995-2000); M.O. Fadare (2001-2005); P.O. Oyewale (2008-2012); J.O. Ayeni (2012-2017); I.O. Dagiloke (2017-2018); J.D. Olanipekun (2018-2020); C.B. Adeoye (2021-2024); and Bolanle Aderemi (2024-date).

Currently, IJGS boasts of ten permanent teaching staff, three Teaching Practice teachers, and seven corps members. In addition, there are fifteen PTA teachers whose wages are covered by the Old Students Association (IJGSOSA). Class ‘71 has, for the past four years, employed and paid a Physics Teacher for the school and is willing to continue this generous commitment. Thankfully, the student beneficiaries have responded with outstanding performances.

To paraphrase what was said of Christopher Wren, the architect of Modern London, whose epitaph reads, “Si monumentum requiris, circumspice” (If you seek his monument, look around you). In the same powerful way, if you seek to know what those who conceived the idea of establishing IJGS achieved, look around you. The school has since provided a remarkable array of professionals and technocrats who have elevated the community and extended their reach beyond it.

IJGS opened with more than 70 students. This first set included Babajide Jayeoba, Patrick Agbara, Saka Sanusi, Jide Oluwi, and Oladapo Aloba, who served as the pioneer Senior Prefect. Among others were Gideon Oni, Dapo Olatunde, Ezekiel Ogundele, Theophilus Obisesan and Koya Olubiyi.

An interesting part of the IJGS story is that its inaugural graduating class comprised only eleven students. Originally an all-male secondary school, the institution also admitted its first female students in 1966. They graduated in 1970.

The first student who made distinctions at the Cambridge examination (equivalent of today’s Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE) was the late Professor Olaniyi Ayoade (1962 set). The first football goalkeeper of the school was the late Lere Adigun, aka, Maja. Adigun is fondly remembered for reportedly riding a bicycle all the way from Germany to Nigeria. The late Adepoju Onibokun, the first Professor of Urban and Regional Planning in Africa, was also a distinguished product of IJGS (1961 set).

The reigning Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Moses Olufemi Agunsoye is a 1976 product of the school. Oba Adesuyi Haastrup (Ajimoko III), the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, also attended IJGS for a year (1963-1964). Among other notable alumni is Francis Fadahunsi, the Senator Representing Osun East Senatorial District, who earned his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at IJGS between 1972 and 1973.

The list also features Olusola Famuyide (Class ‘71), a retired Research Director and one-time Provost of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN). Another notable alumnus is Kolawole Kazeem (1976 set), a Professor at the University of Ibadan, current IJGSOSA Global President, and last substantive Provost of the former Osun State College of Education, Ilesa (2017-2021).

The list continues with Olutise Adenipekun (’77 set), former Registrar and Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC; Ambassador Adedayo Adefidipe (Class ‘74); and Tony Igbaroola (Class ‘76), owner of Sambeatz Hotel and Suites, Ilesa.

Olukayode Abe (‘77 set) is a renowned administrator and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. He maintains key roles in various organizations and serves as a Facilitator and Senior Lecturer in Rome Business School in Rome, Italy. His younger brother, Oluwaseyi Abe, mni (‘83 set), is a multifaceted professional whose expertise spans banking, insurance, finance, and solar energy. He’s the 9th President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and sits on the boards of several companies.

Tayo Abogan (Class ‘78) is the Chairman, Committee of Deans, and the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Studies at the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke. Before his current roles, Abogan served as the Acting Deputy Rector and, from 2010 to 2019, as the Head of Urban and Regional Planning Department.

Among the Class ‘84 were: Professor Wole Ajayi (LAUTECH, Ogbomoso); Bank Executives Olufemi Fasoyin and Abayomi Fadare; and Adebowale Adeduntan, a Dublin-based Mechanical Engineer. The set also includes Rt. Rev. Olugbenga Babatunji, the Lord Bishop of Osun Diocese (Anglican Communion), and Pastor Femi Faseru of the KICC, Lagos. Femi Faseru’s younger brother, Babalola Faseru (‘87 set), is a Professor of Population Health at the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC).

I belonged to the 1985 set, and I was the Chapel Prefect Boy. The set showcased a superb team, including: Akinyemi Adu (Senior Prefect Boy), who sadly died on October 21, 2025, and Onifade Toyin (Senior Prefect Girl). Falola Moses served as Labour Prefect Boy; Ajayi Ige (Agriculture Prefect) died on December 11, 2023. The late Ajayi Olamide was the Chapel Prefect Girl, while Ekundayo Temitope and Aworele Kehinde held the Social Prefect roles.Fasoyin Oluropo was the Punctuality Prefect while Faseyitan Dada (Boy) and Dada Margaret (Girl) served as Health Prefects. Komolafe Oluwaseun was the Library Prefect Boy. Olugbade Ebenezer (Boy) and Agbedu Elizabeth (Girl): Games Prefects; and Agbedu Emmanuel (Boy) and Ekundayo Ayodele (Girl): Food Prefects. Among the House Prefects were Olagunju Julius (Agigiri, Boy), Arojojoye Adejare (Agigri, Girl), and Anakali Pius (Yoloye, Boy).

IJGS presently has 327 students. The current leadership team includes Adeosun Boluwatife (Head Boy); Ajayi Sharon (Head Girl/Health Girl); Ojelabi Michael (Assistant Head Boy/Punctuality Prefect Boy); and Oladipupo Favour (Assistant Head Girl/Punctuality Prefect Girl).

Other prefects are Swardart Samson and Giwa Omotola (Labour Prefects, Boy and Girl respectively); Akinsola Emmanuel (Social Prefect Boy); Adedayo Precious (Social Prefect Girl); and Taiwo Ayomikun (Games Prefect). The team is rounded out by Omilegan Lekan (Time Keeper), and Chapel Prefects Tofunmi Ademilolu and Olanipekun Khadijat.

Not unexpectedly, the alumni have been instrumental in significant infrastructural developments for the school. For example, Folorunso Esan (Class ‘81), an Engineer, secured Federal Government funding for the complete renovation of the Administrative Building, and Senator Fadahunsi funded the construction of an ICT Centre. Class ‘73 sponsored the renovation and equipping of the Science Laboratories with modern facilities. 1970//74 and 1979/84 sets of the IJGSOSA facilitated the school clinic and indoor games block respectively. These examples represent only a fraction of the alumni’s contributions.

We might ask: Why is a school with such great potential still struggling with enrollment and related issues, seventy years on, with the student figure currently standing at less than 350? Of course, the challenge lies not with the school itself but with the powers and principalities in the current societal climate.

Komolafe wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State. He can be reached via:[email protected]; 08033614419 – (SMS only).