Innovation and security enhancement for nation-building in Nigeria

Nigeria, our beloved nation, stands at a critical juncture. We are confronted by a complex and pervasive spectrum of security threats—from terrorism and insurgency to kidnapping, cybercrime, and communal violence—that not only undermine our national security but actively hinder our economic growth and the very process of nation-building. Today, I wish to argue that overcoming these challenges requires a fundamental paradigm shift. We must move beyond purely military responses and expand the frontiers of our thinking to embrace a holistic strategy that leverages innovation, strategic leadership, and collaborative governance.

We must also secure the nation’s body politic through decisive and intelligent action. To do this, we must first understand the terrain. The challenges we face are not monolithic. They range from the deep-seated ethno-religious conflicts fuelled by competition over scarce resources and political power to the alarming erosion of our socio-cultural value system. As noted by Idris (2019), the traditional African values of collectivism, honesty, and mutual harmony that once kept our society secure have been gradually abandoned, weakening our social fabric.

Compounding this is the porous nature of our borders, which, as security experts highlight, has facilitated the influx of illegal weapons and migrants, making it easier for criminal and insurgent groups to operate. Furthermore, we can not ignore the potent fuel of unemployment and poverty. As Aigbakhon (2008) rightly characterises it, poverty is a prolonged lack of wellbeing, and when combined with idleness, it creates a fertile recruiting ground for those who seek to destabilise our nation. These issues are exacerbated by the fragility of our institutions, a point presciently identified by Professor Gambari (2009), who linked the difficulty of nation-building to the quality of our political leadership and the fragility of our development institutions.

Aim

The aim of this paper is to discuss a holistic strategy for expanding the frontiers of innovation and security enhancement for nation-building in Nigeria with a view to recommending way forward.

Scope

The scope includes:

a. The current security architecture.

b. The pathway: A paradigm shift innovation and reform.

c. A collaborative model: The stakeholder approach.

d. The bedrock of security: Visionary and accountable leadership.

Current security architecture

Faced with multifaceted crisis, our current security architecture, though complex and comprising brave men and women, reveals significant gaps.The system, as derived from the 1999 Constitution, involves multiple stakeholders: the military, law enforcement agencies, paramilitary organisations, and private security companies. These entities seem largely operate in silos. From my personal experience, the synergy exists but much more are needed.

The constitutional mandate and structural complexity

National Security Architecture in Nigeria refers to the comprehensive ecosystem of institutions, policies, and partnerships designed to protect the nation’s sovereignty, citizens, and interests. This structure is constitutionally mandated, as “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government” (Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, s 14(2)(b). Base on the above constitutional provision, the National Security Architecture must revolve around these parameters. However, a lot of challenges are bound in this regards.

The organisational core of this enterprise is vast, comprising an estimated 29 primary and 13 associated security ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) at the federal level. Guided by strategic documents like the National Security Strategy (NSS), the architecture aims to address threats through a framework that should function as a unified whole but is often hampered by inter-agency rivalry and inadequate information sharing. There must be an effective monitoring and coordination among all these agencies. Equally, information sharing must be enhance

The human security perspective and modern challenges

A modern understanding also emphasises a human security perspective, which is “people-centric” and moves beyond traditional military concerns to encompass “freedom from fear, freedom from want,” addressing issues like poverty, unemployment, and environmental degradation that fuel instability.

However, this architecture faces a fundamental test of its design, struggling to adapt to today’s dynamic and hybrid threats. Key challenges include a disproportionate focus on kinetic, or military, responses while under-resourcing non-kinetic components like diplomacy and community engagement. Furthermore, “insufficient focus on cybersecurity” and “inadequate inter-agency coordination,” hinder its effectiveness.

The pathway: A paradigm shift innovation and reform

The imperative for a “whole-of-society” framework

There is a pressing need for a paradigm shift towards a “whole-of-society framework” and genuine Security Sector Reform (SSR). Current efforts focus on revitalisation through technological integration, with the Defence Intelligence Agency investing in “multi-source intelligence” and innovations in “data analytics, artificial intelligence, and interagency information-sharing” to build a more agile and unified intelligence framework. This aligns with the goal of evolving from a collection of competing institutions into an “integrated, agile, and resilient network.” The current reform in the DIA needs to be sustain and expanded.

To be continued tomorrow.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai CFR(RTD), former Chief of Army Staff, delivered this as a keynote address at the 18th International Security Conference with the theme: Expanding frontiers of innovation and security enhancement for nation-building in Nigeria, recently at the University of Lagos.