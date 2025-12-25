A pastoral, academic call to conscience and national awakening

SIR: Nigeria stands today at a delicate moral and national crossroad. As a pastor who has watched the soul of this nation battle storms, and as academic who has studied the patterns of national rise and decline, I must speak with clarity: we must beware of those who celebrate the pain of our people, the killing of the innocent souls, I watched with dismay how some people celebrate the downfall of their nation and killing of their fellow citizens, I was forced to ask, what exactly are you happy about?

When voices rise in excitement over killings, insecurity, attacks on churches and religious gatherings, kidnappings, and economic hardship, it is not patriotism, it is a sign of hidden motives. A person who rejoices when a nation bleeds is not sincere. They are not seeking progress; they are seeking power.

It has happened before, we have seen this before. Haven’t we?

History warns us that whenever suffering becomes a political tool, people become casualties, and hope becomes hostage.

Yet, despite our sorrows, Nigeria is not a disgraced nation.

How can a nation abundantly blessed with natural resources, spiritual depth, intellectual brilliance, and resilient citizens ever be a failure?

Our problem is not the absence of divine favour; our problem is the absence of collective truth, moral courage, and responsible leadership.

The lies we must reject

There is a dangerous narrative promoted by a privileged few that calling, evil “evil” is demarketing the nation. With pastoral authority and intellectual honesty, I state: this is a lie from the pit of deception and political forces whose aims are ungodly. Nations are not destroyed by truth; they are destroyed by silence. Corruption does not vanish because we ignore it and corruption never say enough. Insecurity does not end because we pretend it is exaggerated. Moral decay does not stop because we fear speaking up. The first responsibility of righteous people is to expose darkness.

To name evil for what it is. To confront the rot that has wounded our national soul.

We must not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to cage our mouths. It’s time to speak the hard truth, the loudest, do it respectfully but with boldness and conviction. Using all social media handles firmly and rightly. There is nothing good in devil, remove the letter D from the Devil, you still have EVIL.

We must keep exposing the hidden structures, selfish interests, and “secret Santas” who profit from Nigeria’s instability. A nation cannot walk into the future wearing the mask of denial. Truth is the only foundation of national healing.

What Nigeria needs now is bigger than a change of government

Nigeria’s greatest need is not merely a political transition, it is a moral transformation, institutional rebuilding, it is a character renaissance and civic awakening. If we allow ourselves to be deceived again by those who feast on chaos, then we have learned nothing from our past. But God forbid this cycle must be broken. If we truly desire one united, indivisible Nigeria, then we must embrace the same indices that lifted other nations from crisis to greatness.

Lessons from nations that rose to greatness

As an academic, I must highlight some proven pillars that built countries like America, Singapore, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. Studies revealed clearly that their stories and testimonies are transferable principles: One, Visionary and Consistent Leadership. Nations rise when leaders think beyond elections and personal interest. America built strong institutions; Singapore followed a disciplined long-term vision; Germany rebuilt on integrity; and Saudi Arabia reformed through strategic transformation.

Two, Leadership must be moral, purposeful, and future-minded. Strong institutions not strong people. Great nations rely on systems, not strongmen. Justice, civil service, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies must function without fear or favour.

Three, Zero Tolerance for Corruption: Singapore’s rise began when corruption was crushed. Germany and Saudi Arabia took similar paths. Corruption is a national cancer; excising it is not optional.

Four, knowledge and education: America’s strength is innovation. Germany’s strength is engineering and vocational excellence. A nation becomes wealthy when its citizens become wise.

Five, Security and Protection of Life: No society develops under fear. Security is not a privilege, it is the foundation of civilisation. Six, Rule of Law, where laws are selective, development collapses. Where laws are fair and enforced, stability thrives.

Seven, Economic Freedom: Businesses must be able to grow without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. Wealth creation drives national progress. Eight, National Unity: Great nations refuse to be divided by tribe, religion, or region. Unity is strength; fragmentation is a disaster.

Nine, Infrastructure and Technology: Roads, power, rails, hospitals, ports, and digital systems are the engine rooms of modern nations. Finally, Patriotism and Civic Responsibility: Citizens of great nations protect their country’s dignity, demand accountability, obey laws, and contribute to progress. A nation is not built by leaders alone; it is built by citizens.

A call to the Nigerian youth

Nigerian youth, hear this pastoral and academic appeal: Open your eyes. Your future must not be mortgaged. Your strength must not be used as fodder for political battles. Your destiny must not be traded for temporary and empty promises. Let us do it again, this time with knowledge, unity, moral conviction, and national purpose. I carry a deep burden in my spirit and a clear conviction in my mind:

Nigeria can rise. Nigeria will rise. But only if we embrace truth, reject manipulation, and walk together in the integrity of purpose. Nigeria is not a disgraced nation. Nigeria is a nation in transition, blessed, gifted, and destined for greatness. The time to stand is now. The time to speak is now. The time to build is now. We are destined to succeed.

Very Rev Paul Chibuike Egbo, Ph.D, can be reached via [email protected]