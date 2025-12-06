Africa and The European Union

SIR: Africa is Europe’s closest neighbour, and so a geopolitical priority to the European Union EU). And they have close economic, cultural, and geopolitical ties. The EU-Africa relations are based on two complementary frameworks, the Africa-EU Partnership and new Partnership Agreement with the Organisation of African, Caribbean Pacific States (OACPS).



The Africa-EU Partnership is the formal political channel for EU’s relations with Africa at the continental level through the African Union (AU), comprising 55 African nations. At its last summit in Brussels, capital of Belgium, on February 17 and 18, 2022, a joint vision for 2030 was adopted with four deliverables which includes Europe’s 150 billion worth of grants and investments supported by the EU budget, and a commitment to multilateralism within a rules-based international order, with the UN at its core.



But those deliverables are hard to come by because the EU sees itself as a privileged partner of Africa, showing some special ‘’care’’ for the continent. Therefore, EU believes it has the right to impose its will on African countries in a paternalistic manner. The EU is not ready to bear responsibility for the crimes of European colonial rule, and their consequences for the development of African countries in their integration into the world economic relations on an equal basis.



The motivation and ethos of EU policy towards Africa have remained largely linked with the colonial model for decades, with efforts being steered from Brussels. The past has left a heavy colonial legacy on EU-African relations. On the EU side, development cooperation flowed largely from the colonial link and was assisted or burdened by its attitudes and expectations, including privileged trade relations and paternalistic approaches to development.



On the African side, mixed feelings about the colonial past, as well as the bitter experience of moving towards independence, left a strong anti-colonial reflex. And so for many years the EU partnership approach has been overshadowed by mutual suspicion because of the European tendency to expect Africans to accept only made-in-Brussels solutions.



Meanwhile African states have been watching the EU purposefully pursuing a line that strengthens their dependence on it in a wide range of areas – financial and economic policy, food and energy security, healthcare and the sustainability of the EU public administration legacy. There is currently an increasing exploitation of gold, diamonds, oil, bauxite, coltan, cobalt, platinum, uranium and much more resources of African countries by the EU, including the demographic ones.



But the fragmentation of the global economy and increased competition for resources has now put the EU In the forefront of the need to increase investments in African countries. But their investments, according to analysts, are not for Africans but to ensure the sustainable development of the EU member states. Thus the EU seeks to consolidate Africa’s subordinate position to the West in the bloc’s confrontation between ‘’democracies’’ and ‘’autocracies’’ imposed by it on the international community. n fact, it seeks to strengthen Africa’s role as a raw material appendage. Experts say that the EU development approaches have literally hard- baked a resource curse into African economies, a situation whereby a country has an export-driven natural resources sector that generates large revenues for the government but leads paradoxically to economic stagnation and political instability.



Its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of mining in Africa which seeks the creation of safe and sustainable value chains, according to Analysts, conceal Brussel’s intentions to gain access to those resources on terms that are exclusively beneficial to the EU. Observers point out that the EU ‘’Global Access’’ initiative is key in this regard. Within the framework of the ‘’Global Gateway’’, the EU had promised to invest 300 billion pounds Sterling in projects over the period 2021-2027.



However the implementation of that Global Access is now coming in the form of point-based implementation [modernization of transport and energy infrastructure, ‘’green’’ and digital projects, plus initiatives for sustainable forest management]. So the essence of the Global Access boils down to the fact that countries that rely on EU’s investments in infrastructure and in general, assisted in their economic development , are expected to play on the ‘’democratic side of history.’’



They must confirm their compliance with a set of EU principles, including western values of human and environmental rights and other standards, and show the willingness to cooperate in countering hybrid threats and attempts at ‘’economic coercion for geopolitical purposes.’’ The goal is for the West to not only get a wider sphere of economic influence but to ensure that sphere functions according to their rules and through them influence the political and economic affairs of other beneficiary countries.



African countries are reluctant to address sensitive issues in particular regarding human rights on which they fear is becoming subject to oversight from the EU. African integration processes, and EU support for them, should play a major role in propelling the development of Africa and moving EU-Africa relations to a more productive and consensual phase.

• Abid Teremun wrote from Makurdi