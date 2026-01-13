Break the limit

SIR: Breaking the limit is one of the most important topics that has always fascinated me. Oftentimes, success eludes us because of things that serve as impediments on the journey of life. These limitations often hinder us from going after what we have conceived in our minds to achieve.



The limitations could be bad habits, wrong mindsets, negative thoughts, or strongholds that have become a part and parcel of our mentality. Believe it, or not, these factors are very powerful and often serve as instruments that hinder us from pursuing our dreams. These seeming obstacles are not insurmountable; they can be overcome, and we can be free from them.



Oftentimes, we journey through life full of hope, aspirations, desires, dreams, and visions, with a promising future. However, as we go through life’s tests, challenges often rear their ugly heads at us.



You might be saying, “Coach Tobi, you cannot understand. I just received a bad doctor’s report. I am suffering from a physical disability. I was born into a poverty-ridden family. My parents were not good role models who could serve as examples for me.”



However, history has records of people who rose from the debilitating circumstances of their time to become champions and masters of their own circumstances. They surmounted them and wrote their names in gold. These influences often serve as limiting factors, preventing us from changing the status quo and from leaving a lasting mark and meaningful contribution in our world. I believe that no matter the negative influences and challenges life throws at us, they are not powerful enough to break us or force us to live a life of mediocrity.



I am a strong advocate of the belief that every cloud has a silver lining. There are no limitations in life; the only limitations we have are the ones we create in our minds.



If your faith says “Yes,” God cannot say “No.” This brings to mind the inspiring story of Helen Keller. Helen Adams Keller was born on June 27, 1880, in a small town called Tuscumbia, Alabama, in the United States. She was a healthy and joyful baby, full of life and curiosity.



However, at the tender age of 19 months, Helen was struck by a severe illness—believed by doctors to be scarlet fever or meningitis. Though she survived, the illness left her both blind and deaf. From that moment, her world was plunged into darkness and silence.



As Helen grew, frustration became her constant companion.

She could not see the faces of her parents, hear their voices, or understand words the way others did.

Unable to communicate her needs, she often expressed her emotions through tantrums and anger. Many people believed she was unintelligent, but in reality, Helen’s mind was sharp—she was simply trapped in a world she could not access. Her parents loved her deeply and refused to give up on her.



After years of searching for help, they found a turning point in 1887 when a young teacher named Anne Sullivan arrived at the Keller home. Anne herself had suffered from severe vision problems and understood hardship, which made her determined.



Anne Sullivan began teaching Helen by spelling words into her hand using finger spelling. At first, Helen did not understand that the signs represented real objects. She memorised the motions but saw no meaning in them. Progress was slow, and frustration remained.

came the moment that changed everything. One day, Anne placed Helen’s hand under a flowing water pump while spelling the word W-A-T-E-R into her palm. Suddenly, Helen realised that the movements in her hand symbolised the cool liquid flowing over her fingers. This realisation was like a light bursting on inside her mind. She dropped the cup she was holding and eagerly demanded to learn the names of everything around her.



That single breakthrough unlocked Helen’s world. From that day onward, Helen learned rapidly. She mastered reading through Braille, learned to write, and eventually learned to speak—a remarkable achievement for someone who could neither hear nor see. She practised tirelessly, placing her hands on people’s lips and throats to feel vibrations and understand speech. Helen’s determination carried her far beyond what society believed is possible.



She attended Radcliffe College, becoming the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. This achievement shocked the world and shattered long-held assumptions about disability.



But Helen did not stop there. She became a prolific writer, authoring over a dozen books and countless articles. Her autobiography, The Story of My Life, inspired millions across the globe. Helen also became a powerful advocate for people with disabilities, women’s rights, education, and social justice. She travelled to over 35 countries, delivering speeches and raising awareness about the capabilities of individuals with physical challenges. Helen Keller once said: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.”



Despite living in darkness and silence, Helen possessed extraordinary vision—vision rooted in purpose, hope, and resilience. She faced ridicule, doubt, and discrimination, but she never allowed her limitations to define her destiny. Instead, she transformed them into a platform for impact. Her life proved that disability is not inability and that the human spirit, when fuelled by perseverance and support, can overcome even the greatest obstacles.



Helen Keller passed away peacefully on June 1, 1968, but her legacy lives on. She remains a timeless symbol of courage, determination, and the limitless power of the human mind.



The story of Helen Keller is one of determination, boldness, courage, and unwavering commitment to live a meaningful life and make a lasting contribution to her world, despite her limitations.



I want to encourage you today: irrespective of the challenges and limitations rearing their ugly heads at you, rise above them, for God expects much from you. God bless you.

Tobiloba Ahmed wrote from Lagos State.