Change your world

Have you ever thought that you were created to make impact? Have you ever thought that you were created to make a difference in your world and be a voice anywhere you find yourself?

Apostle Paul became one of the greatest apostles of the New Testament and wrote the majority of the epistles to the churches.



Apostle Paul recorded remarkable feats by transforming Christianity from a Jewish sect into a global faith. Before Paul, Christianity was mostly within Jewish communities. Paul carried the message to the Gentiles (non-Jews), planting churches across Asia Minor, Greece, and Rome. This shift changed the entire direction of world history.



In addition, this man of God wrote a major part of the New Testament such as Romans, Corinthians, Galatians, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Thessalonians, among others. His writings shaped (1) Salvation by grace, (2) Faith in Christ, (3) Work of the Holy Spirit, and (4) Christian character and conduct. Millions still read and live by his teachings.. Apostle Paul’s remarkable contributions really show that one person can change history.



Paul started with nothing—no wealth, no position, and a controversial past—yet the entire Roman Empire felt his impact. He did not just preach; he built movements, raised leaders, wrote doctrine, and transformed hearts.



Paul made a significant impact in his time, and I believe you too can make such a significant impact—and even surpass the impact Paul made.



I am a strong advocate of changing the status quo. While you might say, “I was raised by a single mother; I was a victim of child abuse; I was raised by abusive parents,” these memories may rear their ugly heads when we want to step out to make a difference. They are often the mechanism the enemy uses to steal and becloud our vision and dreams.



Irrespective of the circumstances of our birth, I believe we “have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.”

Our background does not determine our foreground. Our past does not determine our future. Therefore, be determined to change your world.



Many years ago, I watched an interview Jesse Jackson granted Fox News on Your World With Neil Cavuto in 2013, where he spoke about the life and times of American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. He revealed how King brought remarkable, history-shaping change to his world. King led the movement that ended legal segregation. Before King, America had laws separating Black and White people in schools, buses, restaurants, voting, and public services. Through non-violent protests, marches, and speeches, King ended the system. His leadership directly contributed to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, just to mention a few.



I believe that life is about making impact and leaving indelible footprints on the sands of time. There are no outside forces that can kill the inner strength and power that God has deposited in us.



Someone said, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” It reminds me that we are called to bring solutions to societal ills and every form of moral decadence in our society ranging from corruption, prostitution, internet fraud, embezzlement of public funds, kidnapping, banditry, and every form of evil that has plagued our society. It is through this that we find what we are called to die for. Martin Luther King Jr did it, Mother Teresa did it, Mahatma Gandhi did it, Nelson Mandela did it, Rosa Parks did it. I believe you too can do it.



When we leave the world better than we met it, posterity will remember us for good. When we stand to bring solutions to all forms of societal ills, the world will rejoice that our been born is a blessing.

Just as every third Monday of January has been declared Martin Luther King Jr Day, so shall it be for us.



I believe we can do it.

• Tobiloba Ahmed wrote from Lagos.