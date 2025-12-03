Edo State land revocation and investors’ nightmare

SIR:Edo State stands today at a pivotal moment—one that will determine whether it continues on the path of sustainable economic growth or slips into the uncertainty created by political interference.

As a state strategically positioned within Nigeria’s oil palm belt, Edo has long held the natural advantage to become an agricultural powerhouse. Oil palm investment, by its nature, brings enormous value: job creation, rural development, infrastructure, human capital growth, and community empowerment through meaningful, high-impact CSR initiatives.

Across many parts of the state, responsible agricultural companies have helped transform communities by providing employment opportunities, supporting local farmers, implementing empowerment schemes, and investing in roads, schools, health services, and social programs. These investments do more than drive profit—they uplift people.

Over the past decade, Edo State has witnessed remarkable growth in its agricultural sector, driven by sustained investor commitment—particularly in oil palm. Today, the oil palm subsector contributes an estimated 15–20% of the state’s agricultural output, placing Edo among Nigeria’s top producers.

Major investors such as Presco Plc and Okomu oil palm company collectively manage over 60,000 hectares, employ more than 15,000 people directly, and have built extensive community infrastructure including rural roads, schools, and social amenities. Their combined investments exceed tens of billions of naira, generating over 40,000 indirect livelihoods across local value chains. This surge in investment has significantly boosted rural development, increased internally generated revenue, and firmly established Edo state as a leading destination for agro-industrial growth.

The global evidence is clear. Oil palm investment changed the economic fate of nations like Malaysia and Indonesia, turning them into global leaders in agro-industrial production and export. Their transformation shows what is possible when government supports rather than stifles agricultural investment.

It is against this backdrop that the recent controversy surrounding the alleged revocation of the certificate of occupancy (C of O) of Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading oil palm investor, by the Edo State government as published in Vanguard and the Nigerian Observer newspapers of Wednesday November 26, 2025 is deeply troubling. Such statements represent a clear abuse of power and office, capable of undermining investor confidence and contradicting the federal government’s position on investment protection.

While Presco’s share price has so far remained broadly stable around N1,450 per share, with only a marginal decline of about 3% following the controversy, the episode has reinforced investor concerns about political and land-tenure risk in Edo state. Presco is now a roughly N1 trillion company and, together with Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Ellah Lakes Plc, anchors the agriculture sector on the Nigerian exchange. Abrupt and highly politicised moves around land revocation – even when subsequently disowned – may over time depress valuations, increase the risk premium demanded for Edo-based agribusinesses, and dampen new capital-raising across the sector.

This posture runs directly against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places economic development and agricultural investment at the center of Nigeria’s growth strategy, an agenda that the governor has publicly vowed to implement to its fullest in the state. While the president is working tirelessly to attract investors, subnational political actors must not sabotage those efforts.

It is also important to note that these government-owned lands have long suffered abuse at the hands of certain communities and their leaders, many of whom repeatedly sell or encroach on state lands, creating crisis and confusion that discourage investors. Instead of fueling these issues, political leaders should focus on enforcing state land policies and supporting legitimate investment.

Edo State is fortunate and indeed privileged to host some of the most reputable and impactful agricultural investors in Nigeria. These are the kinds of investors many states across Nigeria are struggling to attract.

At a time when global capital is cautious and investors are seeking stability; Edo State must rise above politics. The governor has a responsibility to safeguard legitimate investments, protect the integrity of government allocations, and prevent political actions that threaten the state’s economic reputation.

At this time that Nigeria is struggling across multiple sectors – security, economy, infrastructure, and social welfare, it is imperative that government at all levels do everything within their power to protect and preserve every responsible investment that still exists in the country.

Roy Imafidon, a public affairs analyst wrote from Benin City, Edo State.