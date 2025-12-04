Femi Otedola, help revive Nigeria’s maritime industry

Sir: We, concerned Nigerians, write this open letter with great respect and renewed hope for the revival of one of Nigeria’s most strategic but neglected sectors, the maritime industry. Our message is directed to you, Mr. Femi Otedola, a businessman whose vision, courage, and commitment to Nigeria’s growth continue to inspire millions.

Your remarkable record across multiple sectors, from energy to finance, philanthropy, and logistics, demonstrates what focused leadership and genuine patriotism can achieve. In particular, your early success with Seaforce Shipping Company Limited, once among Africa’s largest indigenous shipping firms, remains a shining example of what Nigerians can accomplish in global maritime trade when provided with opportunity, foresight, and determination.

Today, Nigeria faces a defining moment. Despite our vast coastline and our position as West Africa’s largest economy, our maritime sector remains heavily dominated by foreign shipping interests. The absence of a national shipping carrier and weak indigenous participation continue to cost Nigeria billions of dollars annually in freight payments, lost jobs, and unfulfilled potential.

We believe that your voice, influence, and leadership can help reshape the narrative and inspire a new national shipping vision anchored on Nigerian ownership, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Nigeria’s maritime industry, once promising, is now burdened by inadequate infrastructure, inefficient port operations, and limited access to financing for indigenous shipowners. Our ports struggle with congestion, outdated equipment, and poor logistics coordination. Meanwhile, foreign shipping companies dominate our import and export routes, leaving Nigerian operators on the margins.

The collapse of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) decades ago marked the beginning of a long decline. Since then, Nigeria has relied almost entirely on foreign vessels to transport its crude oil, refined products, and general cargo. This dependence drains foreign exchange reserves and deprives the country of maritime sovereignty.

Compounding this challenge is the plight of Nigerian seafarers, once respected globally but now facing dwindling job opportunities, limited training, and weak international representation. Our young people, full of potential, are being left behind in a global maritime economy worth trillions of dollars.

Without deliberate reform and investment, Nigeria risks losing its maritime relevance to smaller, better-organised African nations like Ghana, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, which are fast modernising their ports and building local capacity.

Mr Otedola, you are uniquely positioned to champion the rebirth of Nigeria’s maritime sector. You understand both the complexity of international logistics and the importance of national economic sovereignty. Your success with Seaforce Shipping demonstrated that a Nigerian company could operate at world-class standards and compete effectively in global trade.

Today’s maritime challenges demand the same boldness that drove your earlier ventures. Reviving Nigeria’s shipping capability requires visionaries who can unite government agencies, private investors, and technical experts under a shared goal, to build a maritime sector that creates wealth for Nigerians, not just for foreign companies.

Your involvement, even as an advisor or advocate, would rekindle investor confidence and attract credible partnerships. It would also send a strong signal to policymakers and financial institutions that maritime development is not just desirable, it is urgent and achievable.

We propose the creation of a National Shipping and Maritime Development Initiative (NSMDI) — a collaborative framework to rebuild Nigeria’s shipping capacity and maritime workforce. This initiative could enhance Nigeria’s shipping sector, create jobs and opportunities, boost economic growth, and reduce reliance on foreign shipping companies.

This letter is an open invitation to dialogue, collaborate, and act. We propose a maritime roundtable where government representatives, private sector leaders, shipping experts, and investors can discuss a realistic roadmap for revival.

We appeal to you as a patriot, entrepreneur, and visionary to once again lend your strength to this national cause. Your voice can mobilise action, attract investment, and inspire the next generation of maritime leaders.

Sunday Ademuyiwa, is Director of International Trade, Maritime Researchers and Authors Association of Nigeria (MARASSON).