Kinshasa rallies: What impact will they have on Dondra’s chances in the election race?

A large crowd gathered in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to publicly express their support for Henri-Marie Dondra’s candidacy for the presidency of the Central African Republic, scheduled for 28 December 2025.

Dondra, who was born in Kinshasa, became an official candidate after the Constitutional Council of the Central African Republic approved his application. He now enters a competitive race considered crucial for the country’s path toward security and political stability.

The march in Kinshasa attracted significant attention on social media and local news outlets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Supporters expressed confidence in Dondra, describing him as a capable candidate to lead the Central African Republic in the coming years.

The unusual nature of this rally — foreign residents publicly campaigning for a candidate in another country’s election — has sparked debate among observers. Analysts note that such demonstrations could be interpreted by some voters as external involvement in a sovereign electoral process.

Meanwhile, discussions continue in Bangui about the dual nationality of Christian and Eusèbe Dondra, who were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to poison President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and one of his advisers. Although they share the same surname, there is no publicly established link between them and Henri-Marie Dondra. Their case has nonetheless fuelled broader political controversy.

Given these dynamics, some political commentators argue that visible foreign support from the DRC could become a point of contention during the campaign. It remains too early to determine the precise impact on Henri-Marie Dondra’s electoral prospects, but the event is expected to provoke debate about national sovereignty and cross-border political influence.

Sissoko is a writer specialising in African affairs and international relations.