Nigeria’s public schools and achilles’ heels 

Sir: Any keen observer of the general state of Nigeria’s public schools would not but discover that things are really awry and there is an urgent need for a complete overhaul. Decades of decay owing to lip service and lack of will by successive governments have resulted in a situation that calls for serious concern by all well meaning citizens. With most public schools environment littered with various forms of dilapidated structures, the story of public schools in Nigeria paints a gory picture of utter neglect and irresponsibility of government. Perhaps with the exception of Lagos state where the untiring efforts of the government is visible and quite commendable, other states of the federation seem to be in very deep slumber. Yet, even Lagos itself still falls short in the area of inadequate staff, overcrowded classrooms and lack of proper motivation for teachers.

The genesis of problems of education in Nigeria is the refusal and reluctance of successive Nigerian governments to abide by the United Nations recommendation of budgetary allocations to education. Through UNESCO, the world body advises nations especially developing ones to vote between fifteen to twenty of their annual budget to education but for Nigeria, even the budgetary allocation for the 2026 is only a paltry six percent which is a direct evidence and an indictment of a country never ready to have a complete turnaround of its education sector in a manner that can make the much desirable difference and set the country on the path of general advancement

The first hurdle to cross towards an improved public schools is therefore sufficient budgetary allocation to education. With that, the government can then commence a rapid spate of renovations of schools across the entire country. Modern structures and general conducive environment would boost the teaching and learning process and that would also enhance and promote learning outcomes.

Education is generally capital intensive, and cutting corners can never serve any useful purposes though that seems to be the preferred option in Nigeria. Worse still, while there is inadequate budgetary allocation to education, many of the states of the federation still engage in the deceit of promising free education to the people perhaps as a strategy of winning elections.

Those who make such lofty promises are never ready to back their promises up with concrete fulfilment as almost all schools remain grossly understaffed and classrooms are overcrowded and congested making the entire environment totally chaotic. Because of the prevalence of such ugly scenarios in public schools, top public officers are usually never ready to enroll their own children and wards there. This is quite unfair.

Those who have succeeded in turning education to a mere mockery and a game of deceit should also have their children there.

The National Assembly should come up with necessary legislation to make it compulsory for top public officers to enroll their children in public schools. It is only when this happens that noticeable sanity would return to all public schools.

• Jide Oyewusi is coordinator of Ethics Watch International Nigeria