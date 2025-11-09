Nigeria’s silent healthcare emergency

Sir: Behind the noise of politics and economic debates lies one of Nigeria’s most pressing crises: the slow but steady collapse of its healthcare system. While successive governments have promised reforms and improvements, the reality for millions of Nigerians is one of overcrowded hospitals, overstretched medical workers, and unaffordable treatment. The signs are everywhere—from patients lying on bare floors in public hospitals to doctors emigrating in search of better opportunities abroad. This is not just a health challenge; it is a national emergency that threatens lives and the country’s development.

At the heart of the crisis is chronic underfunding. Despite numerous declarations that health is a priority, budgetary allocations to the sector remain dismally low. Nigeria has consistently fallen short of the 15% benchmark set in the Abuja Declaration for health spending.

With limited resources, hospitals are poorly equipped, medical supplies are inadequate, and essential drugs are often out of reach for ordinary citizens. Many public hospitals are forced to rely on outdated machines, while private hospitals—better equipped but expensive—remain beyond the reach of the average Nigerian.

The human capital deficit in the health sector is equally alarming. Nigeria produces skilled doctors, nurses, and specialists every year, yet most are leaving the country due to poor working conditions and low remuneration. This “brain drain” has reached unprecedented levels, with estimates suggesting that thousands of Nigerian medical professionals have relocated to the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States in the past decade.

Those who remain behind are stretched thin, often handling workloads far beyond their capacity. Patients are left waiting for hours or even days before receiving attention, a delay that in many cases proves fatal.

Another troubling aspect is the lack of access to healthcare in rural communities. While urban centres may boast teaching hospitals and specialist clinics, most rural areas are left with dilapidated health posts or no medical facilities at all. Expectant mothers in villages often have to travel long distances to find qualified care, a journey that puts both mother and child at risk.

Related News

Preventable deaths from childbirth complications, malaria, and cholera remain disturbingly common. The unequal distribution of healthcare infrastructure only deepens the gap between rich and poor, urban and rural, in accessing lifesaving care.

The rising cost of healthcare further compounds the problem. For the majority of Nigerians who live on modest incomes, the “out-of-pocket” model of healthcare financing is unsustainable. Families are often forced to choose between paying medical bills and meeting other basic needs such as food, housing, and education.

This economic pressure has made many Nigerians turn to self-medication or traditional remedies, sometimes with tragic consequences. The failure to effectively implement a national health insurance scheme that covers all citizens continues to leave millions vulnerable.

To rescue Nigeria’s healthcare system, urgent reforms must be undertaken. First, the government must significantly increase investment in the health sector, ensuring that funds are not only allocated but also transparently utilised. Second, incentives should be created to retain medical professionals within the country, including better pay, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities. Third, rural healthcare must be prioritised by building community health centres and equipping them with trained staff and adequate facilities. Finally, health insurance coverage must be expanded to make care affordable and accessible to every Nigerian.

The health of a nation is the foundation of its progress. Without a healthy population, productivity declines, poverty deepens, and national security weakens. Nigeria cannot afford to continue neglecting its healthcare system while millions suffer in silence. The question is not whether the country can afford to fix its healthcare, but whether it can afford not to. For a nation striving to claim its place as Africa’s giant, the answer is clear: health must become a true priority, not just a campaign promise.

Ngamarju Elizabeth Apagu is a 300-level student of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.