Of Japa syndrome and NASENI’s magic wand

SIR: Of late Nigerians may be probably wandering already why the japa tsunami that swept thousands of youths out of the country a few years ago has now become history and a fairytale courtesy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration ‘human-face’ policy that saw the need to harness and salvage one of the nation’s most valuable assets.

What did the Tinubu administration do or why has previous administrations neglected the abundant youthful and resourceful assets bestowed on the nation? In a country where over 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 35. The Nigerian youth represent both the nation’s greatest asset and its biggest developmental challenges, yet we allow them to japa to foreign lands.

Therefore, if the significance of young people is valued by the government, the future would be of high importance to the development of the country. In this regard, any government worth its onion and that walk-its-talk, must see it wise to invest in the youth who are its greatest and most asset. Investing in the youth does not only sustain the economy but helps to build a solid foundation for the leaders of tomorrow.

Indeed, it is infinitely more advisable to let the youth believe in themselves through the extension of possibilities in policies of government that allows them (youth) not only own their future but also trust government when government and its officials’ attributes that: “the youth are the future leaders.” To a great extent, this present government has shown that youth being the future leaders is not a mere rhetoric.

No doubt, this sense of being the ‘leaders’ of tomorrow’ is borne out of the Tinubu’s administration careful planning for the Nigerian youth which has yielded fruits through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Over the past two years, so many Nigerian youths have kept themselves afloat with great innovative ideas as NASENI is playing pivotal role in the country’s socio-economic and technological development through capacity development, research driven innovation, technology transfer, job creation and curbing youth unemployment challenges among others.

In a more convincing way, NASENI has strategically switched the mind-set of our youth from seeking greener pasture in foreign lands by providing key training in technical fields. An initiative that seeks to identify, empower and support young people through game-changing competition in science, engineering or manufacturing across the country.

The InnovateNaija competition that kicked off on September 4, 2025, offers N250 million in prizes and a whooping N100 million for the grand prize winner and a grant of N2.5 million for other 37 participants. Largely, the InnovateNaija competition first enhances innovation culture among the youth and encourages them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Also, it will encourage research and development as young researchers and engineers will participate in groundbreaking projects. As it were, with the sustenance of this laudable programme, Nigeria is no doubt, on the brink of an innovation revolution designed to inspire, empower, and showcase the brightest minds in science and technology among the youth.

This national technological movement will pick 37 innovators, one from each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their ingenious capabilities in robotics, mechatronics, renewable energy, wielding and fabrication, ICT, etc., will be unveiled. In no small way, it will accelerate the development of a tech and entrepreneurial market-ready products in Nigeria.

Another ingenious initiative by Khalil Sulaiman Halilu, executive vice chairman/CEO of NASENI is the establishment of the NASENI Innovation Hub, aimed at strengthening research and developments across key scientific and engineering disciplines, with a clear focus on advancing Nigeria’s technological capabilities and promoting homegrown solutions to our unique challenges through our youth.

Matthew Okoluku, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.