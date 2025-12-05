The effect of habit so unfriendly

Sir: The story of Samson is found primarily in the Book of Judges, Chapters 13 through 16, in the Bible. It is a dramatic tale of strength, purpose, temptation, and ultimately, self-destruction through unchecked habits and desires.



Samson was born under miraculous circumstances. An angel foretold his birth, and he was to be a Nazarite—someone specially dedicated to God, which came with certain vows he must observe and never to break them. Which are:

.He must not drink alcohol.

. He must not touch dead bodies.

. He must not cut his hair.



God gave him supernatural strength to help deliver Israel from the oppression of the Philistines.



Samson’s major weakness was his impulsive nature and attraction to ungodly women. He demanded to marry a Philistine woman despite God’s warnings against marrying outside Israel. He broke his vows repeatedly by touching dead animals, engaging with prostitutes, and seeking revenge in anger.



Samson’s habit of loving strange women led to his destruction. Looking at Judges Chapter 16, Samson fell in love with Delilah, a woman who was bribed by the Philistines to find the secret of his strength.

She nagged him day after day (Judges 16:16), and eventually, Samson gave in and told her that his strength was in his uncut hair, a symbol of his vow to God.



After putting him to sleep on her lap, she called a man to shave off the seven braids of his hair, and his strength left him. Samson was destroyed by a bad habit, which destroyed his destiny.



Someone said sow a thought you reap an action, sow an action you reap a habit, sow a habit you reap a character, sow a character you reap a destiny. Habit is a useful servant, but a dangerous master.



Friends, habits are not always friendly. The habits you develop—whether positive or negative—can cause you to live either a productive or unproductive life.Habits are impulses that determine the outcome of our lives.



This brings to mind the story of a skilled footballer: Cristiano Ronaldo.



Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history—a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, record goal scorer, and a player who has dominated top leagues across Europe.



While his natural talent is undeniable, what truly sets Ronaldo apart is his extraordinary training regime, unmatched discipline, and relentless desire to improve.



From a young age, Ronaldo showed a rare level of commitment. While other players relied on talent, Ronaldo trained harder, longer, and smarter. Whether at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, or Al Nassr, he was often the first to arrive and last to leave training pitch.



He would regularly stay behind after team practice to work on specific aspects of his game—such as free kicks or finishing with his weaker foot.



Cristiano Ronaldo built a positive habit that empowered him to build a successful career, a positive habit is empowering helps to achieve one’s goal and objectives in life. Kill and tame every bad habit in your life or be destroyed.



Friend, whatever form of habit that has sabotaged your life, by the power in the name of Jesus, that habit is destroyed! Every habit that has made you live a life not willed by God is broken by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Tobiloba Ahmed wrote from Lagos.