Wanted: Urgent action to end gender-based violence

Sir: The world observed yesterday the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day established by the United Nations to confront the persistent harm, inequality and injustice faced by women and girls in every society.

This global day begins the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, a worldwide movement that brings governments, communities, and organisations together to challenge every form of violence that limits the dignity and safety of women and girls.

This year’s global theme, “End digital violence against all women and girls”, highlights a growing danger that has silently expanded across online and digital spaces. What should empower women has instead become, for millions, a place of fear, harm and intimidation.

Digital violence is now one of the fastest growing forms of abuse. Women and girls are increasingly targeted through the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, cyberbullying, sexual harassment, trolling, deepfake manipulation, hate speech, doxxing, online stalking, impersonation, grooming and other forms of digital exploitation.

These acts may begin on a screen, but the damage they cause is deeply felt in real life. Many survivors suffer emotional trauma, reputational destruction, financial loss, physical violence and in extreme cases, death. Digital violence is not virtual It is real. It is damaging. And it is growing.

As Founder of the Women Supporting Women Network, I speak today with urgency and clarity.There is no excuse for online abuse. None. Not culture. Not technology. Not silence. Not the anonymity of the abuser.

Nigeria cannot afford to ignore this crisis. Every woman who uses a phone or computer is exposed. Women in public roles, journalists, professionals, creatives, students, activists and young girls face even greater danger. Women who already experience any form of discrimination are often targeted more aggressively. We must act now and we must act together.

I call on the Nigerian Government to:

• Pass and enforce laws that criminalise all forms of digital violence.

• Strengthen data protection and safeguard personal information.

• Provide accessible reporting channels and ensure that survivors receive justice without fear or shame.

I call on technology companies to:

• Make platform safety a priority for women and girls.

• Remove harmful content quickly and consistently.

• Publish transparent safety reports and enforce community standards.

I call on donors and partners to invest in women led organisations that defend digital rights and provide support for survivors. And I call on individuals to speak out, challenge harmful online norms, support survivors and refuse to tolerate abuse in any form.

To every woman and girl currently facing digital abuse, please know that you are not to blame. You are not invisible. You are not alone.We see you. We believe you. We stand with you.

The safe digital world we desire will not appear by chance. It will be built by collective action, courage and accountability. Let these 16 days of activism remind us that violence is not inevitable. It can be prevented. It can be punished. It can be stopped.

Join us. Speak out. Support survivors. Demand accountability. There is no excuse for online abuse. Let us act to end violence, both online and offline.

Toyin Omozuwa,Founder, Women Supporting Women Network(WSWN).

[email protected]