Yusuf’s politics with human face in Kano

Sir: Over the past decade, Kano’s political landscape, long plagued by division and rivalry between the Gandujiyya and Kwankwasiyya factions, has devolved into uncivil behaviour, with both camps prioritising loyalty to their leaders over constructive engagement.

This blind loyalty has ravaged Kano’s political landscape, emboldening some supporters to recklessly disrespect elders on social and traditional media platforms with unguarded remarks.

As it stands, there are no influential figures in Kano who can express their views on state matters without facing instant backlash from youths on social media, who feel empowered to insult them merely for expressing views that contradict their own political leanings.

However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has chosen a distinctly different path, one defined by compassion, empathy, and a commitment to unity that transcends party lines and ideological boundaries. By doing so, he evokes an earlier era when political differences did not preclude mutual respect and state cohesion.

Yusuf’s leadership stands as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and harmonious political environment. His approach challenges the widespread belief that politics must be inherently adversarial, instead championing a vision of governance rooted in empathy and a shared sense of purpose.

The younger generation, especially aspiring politicians, can learn a great deal from Governor Yusuf’s approach, which prioritises people over personal ambition and the common good above partisan interests.

This is the essence of democracy: to serve the people and promote the collective welfare of all. Under Yusuf’s leadership, Kano has witnessed tangible progress.

Pensioners and families of deceased civil servants have received long-overdue entitlements totalling over N25 billion, while former elected local government officials of the past administration have also received their severance gratuities. These developments reflect a judicious and transparent use of public resources.

Citizens and residents are witnessing numerous ongoing infrastructural projects across various sectors, and most importantly, the people feel heard—their concerns and suggestions on governance now reach the appropriate authorities.

Governor Yusuf’s two-year stewardship has seen visible progress, with critical roads being transformed, including major projects such as the flyover and underpass at Dan’Agundi and Tal’udu. These projects exemplify the AKY administration’s impactful infrastructure drive.

For Yusuf, politics of compassion is not a weakness but a strength. A moving testimony to this is the incident where his convoy accidentally hit a woman’s car at the gate of Bakavu Barracks. Despite the woman’s readiness to forgive, the governor insisted on taking responsibility, offering to repair or replace her car.

This gesture won her over, and she later shared that it was a testament to his integrity. By centring empathy in his leadership, Yusuf is cultivating a renewed sense of collective identity in Kano. His model presents a compelling alternative to the often-aggressive nature of leadership in our political space.

His consistent prioritisation of people over politics reflects a long-term vision rooted in social justice and sustainable development. Yusuf is shaping a legacy defined by his deep commitment to understanding and serving his people.

As governor, he remains committed to this path, it is vital that all stakeholders support his efforts to steer the state toward inclusive prosperity. Despite potential political differences, I firmly believe that Yusuf is a just leader who gets things done.

My humble advice is that he ensures his appointees share his vision and closely monitors them toward the implementation of his directives. This is not criticism but honest counsel from someone who recognises his genuine commitment to the people.

Abu Fouad wrote from Kano and can be reached via 08075704500.