New beginning: Why national renewal must go beyond ritual optimism

Every new year in Nigeria arrives with familiar rituals. Official speeches promise renewed hope. Citizens exchange greetings filled with cautious optimism. Social media timelines overflow with declarations that “this year will be different.” Yet, as the months unfold, the realities of inflation, insecurity, institutional weakness, and declining trust often return with stubborn consistency.

Hope, though essential, has become ritualised. And ritual optimism, when detached from reform, is no substitute for renewal. Nigeria does not merely need another symbolic fresh start. It needs a structural, ethical, and institutional reset—one that confronts uncomfortable truths rather than masking them with seasonal rhetoric.

The limits of optimism without reform

Optimism is powerful when anchored in credible action. But in Nigeria, it has too often been deployed as a political anaesthetic – encouraging patience without accountability. Citizens are urged to endure hardship today for a prosperity that perpetually recedes into the future.

Consider the economic reality confronting households. Inflation has hovered around historically high levels in recent years, eroding purchasing power and pushing basic necessities beyond the reach of many. Food inflation, in particular, has outpaced headline inflation, making survival – not aspiration – the daily focus for millions.

True national renewal cannot be built on hope alone. It must rest on institutions that work, leaders who are accountable, and systems that reward productivity rather than proximity to power. Without these foundations, optimism becomes cyclical disappointment.

Governance beyond promises

At the heart of Nigeria’s challenge lies a governance deficit. Budget cycles are announced with ambition, yet execution falters. Policies are unveiled, but reversals follow. Development plans are crafted, but continuity remains elusive.

This governance gap has measurable consequences. In recent fiscal years, debt servicing has reportedly consumed the vast majority of federal retained revenue, leaving limited fiscal space for education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social protection. When a nation spends more servicing debt than investing in its people, renewal becomes structurally constrained.

A genuine new beginning demands more than new slogans – it requires: Fiscal discipline, where public resources are allocated based on national priorities rather than political convenience. Policy consistency, so investors, businesses, and citizens can plan with confidence. Stronger oversight institutions, capable of enforcing rules without fear or favour.

Until governance moves from performance theatre to performance metrics, national rebirth will remain aspirational.

Rebuilding trust: The invisible infrastructure

No nation develops sustainably without trust – trust in public institutions, trust in markets, and trust in leadership. In Nigeria, that trust has been steadily eroded by corruption scandals, weak service delivery, and selective enforcement of laws.

The cost of this trust deficit is economic as well as moral. Investors price uncertainty into their decisions. Small businesses struggle under unpredictable regulation. Citizens disengage from systems they believe do not serve them.

Renewal must therefore include a moral dimension. Anti-corruption efforts must go beyond high-profile arrests to systemic reform. Transparency should not be episodic but institutionalised. Citizens must see that rules apply equally, regardless of status.

Trust, once restored, becomes an invisible infrastructure—lowering transaction costs, attracting investment, and strengthening social cohesion.

Economic renewal through inclusion, not survival

Economic reform in Nigeria is often framed in terms of sacrifice, with citizens bearing the immediate costs while promised benefits remain abstract. But genuine renewal must be inclusive, not extractive.

Despite Nigeria’s large population and entrepreneurial energy, unemployment and underemployment—especially among young people—remain persistently high. A nation where a significant share of its youth feels economically stranded cannot sustain long-term stability or growth.

A new beginning must prioritise productive enterprise, skills development, and innovation—particularly outside the oil sector. Manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and services must be supported not just with rhetoric, but with infrastructure, access to credit, and regulatory clarity. Growth that does not translate into improved living standards is not renewal; it is statistical illusion.

Citizenship as responsibility, not spectatorship

National renewal is not the sole burden of government. Citizens, too, must move beyond performative patriotism. Paying taxes honestly, rejecting everyday corruption, demanding accountability, and engaging constructively in civic processes are essential acts of renewal. A nation cannot rise when its people see the state solely as an adversary rather than a shared project.

From symbolism to substance

As this new year dawns, Nigeria must resist the comfort of ceremonial optimism and choose the discipline of reform. The calendar may change overnight, but nations are renewed only through sustained, deliberate action. If 2024 is to be truly different, it must be marked not by louder promises, but by quieter competence; not by grand declarations, but by measurable progress. Let this be the year we move beyond the ritual and begin the real work of rebuilding. Our shared future depends not on the hope we declare today, but on the responsibility we choose to uphold everyday that follows.

Okoeguale is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a public policy analyst.