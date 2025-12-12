New ways to tackle corruption, create a prosperous Nigeria 

SIR: At the peak of every political campaign in Nigeria, promises to fight corruption are at the top of manifestos. Yet, the so-called “Giant of Africa” crawls under the weight of corruption. Corruption continues to dictate justice, exacerbate poverty, and weaken the economy.

The problem is not that Nigeria lacks laws and institutions to fight corruption, but rather that the system rewards corruption, and persons in power thrive within it. To achieve freedom from corruption, Nigeria must ensure transparency and accountability in the asset declarations of public servants and encourage active civic participation in governance.

In a 2025 report, Chatham House examines the reasons why corruption persists in Nigeria, despite various reforms implemented since the military era. The publication highlights harmful societal and cultural norms, which are compounded by weak accountability and poor transparency in the asset declarations of public servants. The report further underscores the widespread cynicism many Nigerians feel towards the government.

Transparency and accountability in asset declaration

To eradicate corruption in Nigeria, the government must ensure transparency and accountability in the asset declarations of public officers. Although Nigerian public officers are legally required to declare their assets through the Code of Conduct Bureau, most of these declarations are not independently verified. Ensuring accountability and transparency discourages corruption, helps track unexplained wealth, and builds public trust in public officers.

A SERAP report shows that limited public access to government officials’ asset declarations undermines accountability. To prevent these shortcomings, the National Assembly should strengthen the Code of Conduct Bureau. Such a measure requires granting the bureau full autonomy and increased funding to audit and enforce compliance without political interference.

A transparent asset declaration policy will promote accountability, reduce hoarding of public wealth, and expose ill-gotten assets amongst public officers.

Rwanda’s model provides a practical example for Nigeria. By enforcing regular audits and strict penalties (such as fines and prosecution), Rwanda has achieved 99 per cent compliance among its public officials. The initiative has led to a measurable decrease in bribery and strengthened accountability amongst public officers in Rwanda.

Encouraging civic participation in governance

Combating corruption in Nigeria also requires encouraging citizens to participate in governance actively. By awareness campaigns and civic education, the government can encourage citizens’ participation. When citizens are involved, cynicism and distrust, which make corruption thrive in Nigeria, would be reduced. Increased participation fosters public trust, enhances accountability, and ensures that the government is held accountable. Therefore, fostering civic participation is crucial in combating corruption.

Cynicism and distrust are reduced when citizens understand that participating in governance helps combat corruption. Cynicism comes from the underprivileged, who deserve an end to a cycle of broken and unfulfilled promises. Citizens’ faith can be restored by deliberate investment—such as civic sensitisation and inclusion—in policy making. In addition, leveraging digital platforms can strengthen citizens’ engagement and boost participation in government. One such platform in Nigeria is the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM), created to promote efficient public service delivery and accountability.

However, since its inception in 2004, SERVICOM has struggled due to weak implementation and limited public awareness. Additionally, poor funding has contributed to SERVICOM’s failure.

To enhance SERVICOM, the federal government should digitize its operations and ensure compliance across public institutions. Also, civil society should raise awareness and educate citizens on how to use the platform to demand accountability. An effective SERVICOM will enhance public service delivery by monitoring government performance and soliciting citizen feedback.

To understand how digital governance can help curb corruption, Estonia offers a practical example. After independence, the country introduced digital governance, creating e-governance platforms that enable citizens to participate in governance actively. One such platform, Rahvaalgatus.ee, allows citizens to propose legislation and track government decisions. This approach has helped in combating corruption and encouraged civic participation.

Nigeria remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world. It ranked 140 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perception Index. With collective resolve, the grip of corruption on Nigeria can be weakened, and every citizen should strive towards achieving this freedom.

Through the combined efforts of the citizens and government, the cycle of corruption can be broken, paving the way for a prosperous Nigeria.

Glory Adelowo is a journalist and a writing fellow at African Liberty.