Nigeria’s fading indigenous languages: A silent cultural erosion

Language is more than a tool of communication; it is the heartbeat of culture, identity, and heritage. In Nigeria, home to over 500 indigenous languages, the richness of linguistic diversity is one of the nation’s greatest treasures. Yet, this treasure is under grave threat.

Across the country, indigenous languages are rapidly disappearing as younger generations abandon them in favour of English and, in some cases, Pidgin English. The silent erosion of these languages poses a serious danger not only to cultural identity but also to Nigeria’s historical memory and intellectual wealth.

In urban centers like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, it is increasingly common to find children who cannot speak their parents’ native tongues. Families communicate in English at home, and schools often discourage the use of local languages, branding them as backward or unprofessional.

This cultural shift has resulted in children growing up with limited knowledge of their roots, creating a disconnect between generations. Linguists warn that if this trend continues unchecked, many Nigerian languages could go extinct within the next 50 years.

The consequences of this loss are profound. Languages carry traditional wisdom, folklore, oral history, and indigenous knowledge systems that cannot be fully translated into another tongue. When a language dies, centuries of history and culture die with it. Proverbs, songs, rituals, and even traditional medicine practices embedded in these languages risk being forgotten. For instance, the Igbo language, once robust, has been classified by UNESCO as endangered, with many young Igbo speakers unable to hold conversations in their mother tongue. The same trend is observable among minority languages in northern Nigeria, where Hausa increasingly dominates smaller ethnic tongues.

Several factors are driving this decline. Globalization and urbanisation have elevated English as the language of social mobility and modernity, making parents eager to raise English-speaking children. In addition, government policies have failed to promote indigenous languages effectively. Although the National Policy on Education mandates that children be taught in their mother tongue at the early stages of learning, implementation has been weak. Many schools lack teachers trained to deliver lessons in indigenous languages, while some parents actively resist such efforts.

The entertainment industry also plays a role. Nigerian music, movies, and social media platforms largely promote English and Pidgin English, further entrenching them as dominant languages. While Nollywood has produced films in Yoruba and Hausa, the influence of English-based productions far outweighs them. As a result, young Nigerians see indigenous languages as less “cool” or marketable compared to English. This perception undermines cultural pride and weakens intergenerational transmission of language.

Despite this grim reality, there are efforts to revive indigenous languages. Cultural organizations, academics, and activists are pushing for stronger preservation strategies. Yoruba and Hausa literature still thrive in local publishing houses, while Igbo scholars are developing online platforms to teach the language. Radio stations across Nigeria air programs in local dialects, and social media influencers are beginning to embrace indigenous content. Some states, such as Lagos and Ebonyi, have attempted to make indigenous language classes compulsory in schools. These efforts, though commendable, remain scattered and insufficient in the face of a nationwide crisis.

Experts argue that for meaningful change to occur, indigenous languages must be elevated beyond cultural symbolism to practical relevance. This means incorporating them into technology, business, governance, and the media. For example, developing software, mobile applications, and online content in local languages can make them more appealing to the youth. Similarly, broadcasting major news and official government communications in indigenous languages can strengthen their status.

Parents also play a critical role in reversing the trend. By speaking native tongues at home, encouraging children to learn traditional songs and stories, and instilling cultural pride, families can preserve their heritage. Communities, too, must celebrate and reward language use, ensuring that children see their mother tongues as assets rather than liabilities.

Ultimately, the survival of Nigeria’s indigenous languages is a test of the nation’s commitment to cultural preservation. Allowing them to disappear would mean surrendering a vital part of Nigeria’s soul to the forces of globalisation. As the world becomes more interconnected, it is those nations that safeguard their cultural identities that will maintain a unique voice in global conversations. If urgent steps are not taken, future generations of Nigerians may inherit a land where the songs of their ancestors can no longer be sung, and the stories of their forebears can no longer be told in the language of origin.

• Olamide is a student of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.