I crave your indulgence to make the following remarks, entitled “Physician, Heal Thyself!” The theme, “The University and the Development Question in Africa” calls for introspection on the part of stakeholders in the university project in Africa. Looking in the mirror gives a true reflection of our reality and we often discover the unvarnished truth staring us in the face: “The enemy is us.”

From a Nigerian perspective, and based on my 49-year sojourn in the system, I dare say that for universities to truly play their expected role in society, they should save themselves before trying to save others. They should first remove the log in their eyes before attempting to remove the mote in other people’s eyes. We should be asking questions and demanding answers.

My questions which I shall pose in what follows demand answers from management, administrative heads, unions and individual staff. How do we manage the internal processes leading to the appointment of our Principal Officers? How do academics in power perform (against what benchmarks) in those offices? How transparent are professional societies and staff unions with funds and how faithful are they to their mandate? How do we handle appointments and promotions? What is the place of merit? How do we deal with internal cases of nepotism, cronyism, corruption, oppression, impunity, inbreeding and indiscipline that we condemn in the wider society? What happens to the internal guardrails? Why should we make it possible for outsiders to interfere in our internal affairs? Of what use is the proliferation of directorates, faculties, departments, professorships, honorary doctorates and First-Class Honours graduates? What do our innumerable professors profess – what qualified them for the position, what is their pedigree and what do they do after attaining the rank? How are we mentoring the next generation?

Can we give what we do not have? How justifiable is the recourse to often arbitrarily appointed professors of practice? Do we have generals of practice in the army? Is it possible for ASUU to focus on its members’ welfare for a change, given that university teachers in Nigeria are the worst paid at least in West Africa? After ASUU fought for ETF/TETFund, what leverage does it have on the mandate and operations of the Fund? So, why focus on revitalisation of facilities, etc. if it does not begin and end with members’ welfare? What are the non-staff parents doing as if we are the only concerned as parents?

Each country, especially Nigeria, needs to have a certain number of flagship universities, outstanding in certain specialties, focused on leading research and engagement with the state and society, with adequate funding and monitoring for measurable impact. It is not enough for academics to win big research grants; it is perhaps more important to display the patents and publications that emanated from them. We should also be concerned about the quality of our products and the worrisome number of First-Class graduates we churn out every year, which devalues what used to be an enviable grade.

My position is that the university should be a place of serious learning, teaching and research populated by the talented tenth in the society. Massification of university education is counter-productive if standards decline because of poor funding, inadequate facilities and staffing, and poor conditions of service. Those who could not get in on merit could explore other branches of tertiary education, or open distance learning.

Of the talented tenth in the university system, only the talented tenth should be lecturers and of the lecturers, only the talented tenth should be professors based on scholarship, teaching and service to the community – all of which are measurable parameters. Does it sound elitist? Will this not produce an aristocracy? Yes, why not? Is every comrade a member of the politburo? Why should the university not be a community of an aristocracy of talent? I have confidence in a robust exchange on the university and development question. Perhaps, we shall disagree without being disagreeable. Let us focus on the message and respect the messenger’s inalienable right to be heard.

Olukoju, distinguished Professor of History, University of Lagos, Pro-Chancellor & Chairman of Governing Council, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, delivered this opening remark at the 6th Faculty of Social Sciences Conference under the theme: “The University and the Development Question in Africa” recently.