Tinubu: Prophetic in vision, delivering with foresight

Looking with hindsight at the rate of delivery on campaign promises, what rightfully agitated the mind would be, Is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a prophet? The question may sound rhetorical, even dramatic, but it is one that keeps imposing itself on public discourse as events continue to align with the projections he boldly made while presenting the 2025 budget in 2024 with empirical accuracy.

At the time, many Nigerians dismissed his projections as mere political optimism but now know better. He called the 2025 budget “An Ambitious But Necessary Budget To Secure Our Future” and projected that inflation which appeared untamable, and stood at about 34.6 per cent, would drop significantly to around 15 per cent. Today, inflation has reportedly declined further to about 14.5 per cent and still racing towards single digit. That was not coincidence; it was policy meeting purpose, the result of one who prepared for power and just linking the dots with pinpoint accuracy.

He also spoke with confidence about the exchange rate. When the naira was hovering around ₦1,700 to the dollar, with many predicting it would hit the N2000 mark, President Tinubu projected a drop to about ₦1,500. As at today, the naira is trading around ₦1,452 to the dollar and with the reforms, there is no gain saying that the Naira will further firm up. Again, what many saw as wishful thinking has become measurable progress with adroit policy implementation.

This is why the President’s oft-quoted assurance (Elofokanbale) “go and be rest assured, go and be at peace” resonates differently today. Tinubu did not just say he would fix the battered economy; he is fixing it, step by step, policy by policy. Leadership is not about noise; it is about results. The results are beginning to speak loudly in different sectors where hopes had been lost.

Even the NNPCL has stepped up under this administration. For the first time in over 36 years, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has broken long-standing barriers, recording historic highs in its upstream crude oil production and posting unprecedented financial returns with a never seen transparency. This turnaround has been driven by stronger accountability, improved operational efficiency, and a clear reform direction championed by the Tinubu government.

President Tinubu has always spoken with the confidence of a man who understands both power and process. He once said he does not join certain caucuses because he knows them to be sneaky and untrustworthy, but that he would defeat them in every election. History records that he did exactly that, defeating Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso despite their combined efforts. “We will vote”, “we will win” was not just a slogan; it became a political reality that has become an immutable benchmark.

Every major statement Tinubu has made in public either became a trending topic, a political reality, or an economic direction. His words shape conversations; his policies shape outcomes. That is why some Nigerians, half-joking but half-serious, now ask: Does Tinubu like Nostradamus, see the future?

From the standpoint of the BAT Ideological Group, this is not prophecy; it is preparation. It is the product of experience, courage, clear vision and an ideological belief in reform-driven governance. Tinubu understands that tough decisions today are the price for stability tomorrow. This is why we say Tinubu is not a politician he’s an institution, he doesn’t just make a statement like others do without having plan and methodology on how he would achieve his aims and objectives.

As we look ahead to 2026, optimism is no longer blind faith; it is grounded in evidence and reality of what have so far been achieved. The foundations are being laid, the numbers are tallying, and confidence is gradually building. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves his accolades, not because he speaks boldly, but because the country is beginning to move in the direction he promised.

History will decide the final verdict, but for now, one thing is clear: when leadership is guided by ideology and competence, vision can begin to look like foresight.

When I was asked at one event I attended in Kwara what to expect from President Tinubu after 2027: I told them to expect anti-terrorists battalions, improved salaries and welfare for our security men, upgraded weapon systems, more loans for farmers, farmers cooperative, rural infrastructure development, access to finance, more Renewed Hope homes for low income earners among others. When the reporter asked how I knew these; I told him Bamidele understands by Renewed Hope manifestos and political impartation same way “Daniel understood by books and time”

Bamidele Atoyebi is the Convener of BAT Ideological Group, publisher at Mining and Unfiltered reporting and National Coordinator for Accountability and Policy Monitoring