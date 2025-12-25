Tunji Olaopa and the reimagined bureaucracy 

When the German-language Jewish writer Franz Kafka directs his narrative genius at the civil service – after spending a princely part of his working life in it – he leaves us with a dark and tragic vision of a bureaucratic system inexorably trapped in detachment from its duty to serve the people. This is inevitable since in his reckoning, the system that Max Weber brands the “iron cage” is bereft of the capacity to even cater to the interest of its loyal devotees who have been desouled per In the Penal Colony, The Trial, and The Castle.



We appropriate the above backdrop to properly situate the reform trajectory of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, who , like Kafka, spent a huge part of his working life in the civil service. But unlike Kafka, while admitting being confronted with what he has identified as bureau-pathologies which are markers of the resistance to reform, and thus the degeneration of the civil service, Olaopa does not consider it fated to a cul-de-sac.

For Olaopa, what is embedded in these is an urgent summons for reform, rather than a wholesale consignment of the bureaucratic system to a mould of a machine that is insensitive to its handlers and those it is meant to serve. Olaopa is clearly alert to the fact that although the civil service is in need of reform, it remains what is commonly referred to as the engine room for translating government’s transformative values – which receive expression through policies and programmes – to realities for the people.



This quest for the transformation of the civil service has been the leitmotif of Olaopa’s professional preoccupation whether in the civil service or in academia of his post-civil service life. Thus, whether by serendipity or a master stroke of an uncanny genius for identifying talent, President Bola Tinubu was able to recognise this throbbing reform impulse in Olaopa when he appointed him the Chairman of the FCSC and gave him the charge: Transform the Federal Civil Service Commission.



This charge became two-year old on December 13, 2025. In this period, the prosecution of this charge has been manifestly expressed through the tripodal mandate of the FCSC, viz: recruitment, appointment and discipline.



Before Olaopa’ leadership of the FCSC, it was bereft of a reputation that would allow the citizens and institutions to deal with it with a measure of confidence that their trust would be creditably requited . For those who knew it, it was perceived as a haven of corruption where only those with the right connections got government jobs. Olaopa has changed all that perception. The FCSC has become a government agency that citizens can trust with their quest to be employed in the civil service. The era of jobs being paid for is gone. Under Olaopa, there is the overarching quest to bring the best and brightest to the civil service, without undermining the federal character principle. His credibility has invested his leadership with an imprimatur of believability.



Through credible promotion examinations, the career progression of the most qualified civil servants is guaranteed. Civil servants are no longer apprehensive that they need to look for millions to bribe their way to rise to the top. Olaopa has demonstrated the courage to stop the promotion of those who do not merit it, no matter the pressure from different quarters. The avenues for questionable promotion examinations such as leakage and sub-standard examination questions have been blocked. This has saved the commission from wasting time, money and other resources on court cases. Those who fail no longer bother to contest the grades they have been awarded as they rest assured that the system is now credible.



Olaopa’s streak of firsts at the FCSC has received a boon with the introduction of the computer-based test ( CBT) mould for the conduct of recruitment and promotion examinations in the civil service. This novelty imposes on civil servants the salubrious necessity of computer-savviness that is reflective of technological developments in a world where those who have demurred at bracing for artificial intelligence and others are faced with the present danger of consignment to corporate and professional backwaters. It has also shrunk the space for the manipulation of examination results that impugn the credibility of the commission.



Olaopa has also robustly activated the guardrail for a credible disciplinary process. There is a deliberate process to ensure that civil servants are not unduly punished and witch-hunted. The matters of discipline are thoroughly investigated and fiercely debated by Olaopa and his federal commissioners who represent the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory before a conclusion is reached. No one is allowed to use their influence to frustrate their subordinates out of the civil service.



Through a robust deployment of emotional intelligence, Olaopa has been able to forge an unequalled cordial working relationship with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation ( HOCSF ). Indeed, Olaopa aptly captures his working relationship with the HOCSF as that of Siamese twins who operate with unequalled synergy. Unlike some agencies of government, there is no rivalry between these two agencies of the government that are responsible for the leadership of the nation’s civil service. They both adhere to their boundaries to ensure that the civil service delivers only the best to the public.

At the state level, civil servants have equally benefited immensely from Olaopa’s leadership. Drawing from his rich experience as a former federal permanent secretary and as a professor of public administration, Olaopa has offered himself as a mentor to many managers of state civil service commissions. This finds exemplification in Olaopa’s revitalisation of the National Conference of Civil Service Commissions after an over 10-year hiatus. The last two conferences which were held in Katsina and Abia states birthed declarations that outlined the challenges that state civil service commissions need to overcome to optimise their performance. Olaopa has also extended his mentorship to local government service commissions as he delivered the keynote address to them during their last yearly conference in Abuja.



For years, the voice of the Nigerian civil service through the Federal Civil Service Commission was silent on the global stage. But within two years, Olaopa has forged alliances that have returned the voice of the civil service to the global stage. This is so especially at the continental level where under the leadership of Olaopa, Nigeria has become an active voice in the Association of the African Public Service Commissions (AAPSCOMS). In its last meeting in Kenya, Olaopa was elected the Vice President of AAPSCOMS for West Africa. To underscore Nigeria’s influence in AAPSCOMS through Olaopa, the country has been scheduled to host the organisation in 2026 in Abuja.



Successful corporations like great nations have strategic plans that define certain directions that they would go in a given time frame. Yet the FCSC for over 70 years of its existence was bereft of such a strategic plan. But within the two years of Olaopa’s leadership, the FCSC now has a strategic plan that spells out the direction the commission would go from now till 2030.



Beyond clinking glasses at two years in the saddle, Olaopa’s achievements within this brief period are an auspicious reminder of the gains that accrue to the society when the appointment of people to public office is blind to considerations other than their suitability on account of competence and their readiness to serve. They also signal a determination to bequeath to succeeding managers of the civil service a world-class bureaucratic system that has been made to yield itself to renewal in order to effectively deliver service to the public.

Onomuakpokpo, PhD, former Acting Editor, The Guardian, and ex-Group Managing Editor/OPED Editor, The Daily Times, is the Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission.