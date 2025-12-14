2026: Adeleke jittery over Oyebamiji’s emergence as our guber candidate, says Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday accused the embattled state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of being jittery and restless over the emergence of Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of the party during a consensus primary election held on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital.

It is recalled that no fewer than 1,666 delegates elected Oyebamiji through affirmation during the exercise presided over by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his counterpart in Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

However, while reacting to the statement issued by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, containing an opinion poll of netizens favouring Adeleke’s re-election, the Director of Media and Information of APC in Osun, Kola Olabisi, said the governor is nervous over Oyebamiji’s candidacy.

The APC contended that it is laughable that “Adeleke, who is yet to know the possibility of having a platform to even contest, continues to engage on the mundane issues that further register his lack of what is required to give quality governance to the people of the state.”

According to the statement, “Governor Adeleke should realise that the people of the state, who cannot continue to be taken for granted by his gaffes, ridiculous public appearances, and abysmal performance in public office over the past three years, are now wiser and that his best efforts are neither desirable nor suitable for the tools required to effectively transform the state.

“The influenced and skewed netizens on social media, being bandied by the disorganised governor as the voices of independent-minded people asking for his re-election, are nothing but a charade, which is not capable of conferring any added advantage on his k-legged aspiration.

“We understand the myriads of intractable problems confronting the quasi-partyless Governor Adeleke, as it is pretty impossible for someone to have the foreknowledge of his date of death and be at peace with himself or any other person.

“Our advice as a party is that the embattled Governor Adeleke should start writing his handover note, as all the factors that worked in his favour in the 2022 election are no longer in existence, coupled with the fact that he has disappointed the former leading lights in the PDP whom he dumped, who facilitated his controversial election but have migrated to our party in droves.

“It should be known to Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers that just as there are pretenders and contenders, our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, who is not only lettered but also tested, very educated, reliable, witty and resourceful, is a serious contender who is going into the election of 8 August 2026 to win,” the statement concluded.