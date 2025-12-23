2026 budget built on quicksand, fiscal recklessness, ADC declares

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has picked holes in the 2026 proposed spending of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, saying the fundamentals of the money bill presented to the National Assembly show a total abandonment of revenue credibility and deficit management.

The party also described the budget as quicksand, debts and wishful thinking.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC stated that after a careful review of the proposal, its team of economists concluded that what was presented was nothing but a consolidation of fiscal recklessness and renewed wishful thinking that had become the hallmark of the Tinubu administration.

The party noted: “If approved, the only thing this budget is capable of sharing is more debts and greater misery in the years ahead.

“The 2026 budget proposal only copies the templates of the failed, unimplemented and perhaps, unimplementable 2024 and 2025 budgets and will most likely end up in the same way, with the bulk of its implementation pushed to another year.

“We are witnessing a government that attempts to build a house on quicksand, presenting a new fiscal framework at a time when the 2025 budget has only just been repealed and reenacted in a display of unprecedented fiscal chaos and administrative incompetence.

“Truth is, Nigeria is caught in a fiscal mess. But rather than confront the problems, the Tinubu administration has continued to kick the can down the streets, believing that they can continue to hide the yawning cracks under mountains of unsustainable debts that mortgage the future generation.