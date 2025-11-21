2026: Group drums support for ex-Osun deputy governor, Alabi

Ahead of the August 8, 2026, gubernatorial poll in Osun, a group identified as Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA), on Friday, canvassed support for the governorship ambition of a former deputy governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Alabi, saying he possesses the experience and necessary wherewithal needed for effective leadership and good governance.

Alabi, who was a deputy to the immediate past governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Governor Gboyega Oyetola, between 2018 and 2022, is one of 13 aspirants contesting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket during the forthcoming December 13 primary election.

However, BOA, in a statement by its spokesperson, Olawumi Rotimi, which was forwarded to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, implored stakeholders within APC, including Chief Bisi Akande, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus (Igbimo Agba Osun), among others, to support Alabi, describing him as a loyal party man with a pedigree for service.

The group contended that the former deputy governor stands out as an aspirant whose political ideology is anchored on unity, stability, and socioeconomic development of Osun State.

It recalled that during his time as deputy governor, Alabi consistently championed peace, reconciliation, and internal cohesion—qualities they believe are urgently needed to strengthen the APC ahead of the 2026 elections.

The statement reads, “His wealth of experience in governance is an asset, and he is not a novice who would learn on the job. Alabi’s strategic interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic, proactive role in managing the Ifon/Ilobu and Erin-Osun land dispute during the tenure of the immediate past government in Osun, showcased his leadership capacity.”

Describing the ex-deputy governor as a disciplined, dependable, and trustworthy figure, BOA noted that “his unwavering loyalty to the party and his principal at the time, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, has earned him wide admiration across political circles.”

“It will be recalled that on July 13, 2020, Oyetola publicly described Benedict Olugboyega Alabi as a deputy governor every reasonable and responsible governor would always crave for. Such glowing testimonials reflect his character, integrity, and competence, which are required to lead Osun State into a new era, “the group added.

In other news, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum in Kwara South, Chief James Ayeni, has condemned the Tuesday killings and abductions by terrorists at a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti Local Government, describing it as barbaric, unconscionable and condemnable.

In a press release, Chief Ayeni stated that the recent mayhem at Eruku was disheartening.

Supporting his views with statistics, Ayeni recalled the attacks on Oke-Ode, Babanla and Oreke axis of Ifelodun LGA, where about 15 vigilantes, 12 Forest Guards and a Traditional Ruler were massacred.

According to him, about two years ago in Koro axis of Ekiti LG, “the Women leader of APC in the ward was abducted and subsequently killed by the bandits.