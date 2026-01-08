2027: ADC inaugurates mobilisation, registration, revalidation committee

• Aborisade, Sarumi warn against imposition, as Makinde defection rumour gains traction

• Hunger, hardship, darkness will sack APC, say Oyo ADC leaders

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated its membership revalidation, mobilisation and registration committee with a charge to ensure that millions of Nigerians are bona fide members of the party ahead of the general and off-season elections.

This was as the party’s leaders in Oyo State cautioned against imposition, domination and undemocratic practices within, even as rumours of a possible defection by Governor Seyi Makinde to the party continue to gain traction.

Also, the leaders declared that worsening hunger, economic hardship and persistent power outages across the country would force Nigerians to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

ADC directed the committee to conduct a comprehensive membership revalidation exercise across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to establish an accurate, credible and up-to-date membership register of the party.

National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, who inaugurated the committee at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday, said the event marked a significant milestone in the party’s ongoing effort to reposition for growth, strength and internal cohesion.

He said: “The ADC was founded on the principles of justice, equity, accountability and people-centred governance. For these ideals to translate into political success, our party must rest on a solid, credible and verifiable membership base, supported by effective mobilisation structures across the federation.

“It is in recognition of this urgent necessity that, following the resolution of our National Working Committee (NWC), I approved the constitution of this committee.”

The 20-member committee, with Kashim Ibrahim as Chairman and Aisha Yesufu as Vice Chairman, includes the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Tanko Yunusa; Dr Sekode Davis, Senator Nurudeen Abatemi, Yomi Arokodare, Femi Fambe and Adijat Ojelade.

Others are Abas Anas, Paul Lawrence, Dr Esther Irebo, Abdullahi Maibushira, Stanley Ekezie, Prof Festus Arunaye, Jubrin Keana, Mina Horsefall, Shehu Muhammad, Gbazuagu Nneke and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

CHIEFTAIN of ADC, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi (Basa), reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the rule of law, inclusiveness and internal democracy, stressing that while the party remains open to all Nigerians, its ideology and values must be respected by all entrants.

Speaking amid growing political realignments in the state, Sarumi said the ADC welcomes new members and leaders who are prepared to operate within the party’s established principles of fairness, equity and collective decision-making.

Her comments followed widespread speculation that Governor Makinde might be considering a move to the ADC. Although she noted that the reports remain unconfirmed, Sarumi said the party would receive the governor warmly should the defection materialise, provided he aligns with its guiding philosophy.

MEANWHILE, the leaders, including the party’s governorship aspirant in Oyo, Niyi Aborisade, and the State Chairman, Yinka Olona, deplored the APC during the defection of PDP members to an emerging political coalition under the ADC in Egbeda Local Council.

The defectors were formally received at the Jinanrere area of Alakia, Ibadan, by the Chairman of ADC in Egbeda, Funso Owoade, amid cheers from party supporters.

Addressing journalists, Aborisade said the APC had lost the confidence of Nigerians due to deteriorating living conditions, insisting that the ruling party would no longer enjoy public support going into the next general election.

“APC can’t and won’t win elections again because people are dying of hunger and hardship. Nigerians are no longer interested in them. They can’t fix electricity; about 80 per cent of Nigerians are in darkness. People cannot run their businesses, and families are struggling to survive,” he said.