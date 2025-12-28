2027: ADC won’t repeat failure of ‘Change’

The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it is working assiduously not to disappoint Nigerians by repeating the failure of ‘change’, which they ushered in in 2015.

Speaking to select journalists in Abuja over the weekend, the party, through its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that Nigerians have great expectations from ADC, stressing that the party does not want to be found wanting in governance after sacking the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from office come 2027.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary disclosed that Nigeria still reels from the monumental failure of governance by the APC shortly after sacking the President Goodluck Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office and electing the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the coalition alliance platform of ADC lost steam after unveiling its national leaders, explaining that the party recognised that winning elections goes beyond noise-making and public adulation.

His words: “There is nothing like loss of momentum or second-guessing about strategies. We know that the expectations from Nigerians are massive. We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. We know that winning elections goes beyond street noise.

“If you observe, Nigeria is still suffering from the failure of Change as a theme for political transition. The failure of change led to public apprehension and lack of confidence in the political class. APC came on board with a prodigious promise encapsulated in the change mantra but failed woefully in policy execution and mandate delivery.

“ADC is working behind the scenes to avert a possible repeat of that mistake. It is obvious that Nigerians want to see a new Nigeria under the ADC. We are therefore tightening the bolts and nuts in the machinery to guarantee Nigerians good governance as returns for the belief and trust in the party to rewrite the story of the country from inhumane policy choices to shared prosperity, peace and unity.”

The party’s spokesman disclosed that ADC intends to roll out credible alternative pathways to healing the tremors in the nation’s political economy, emphasising that the party would critically appraise the twin false steps taken by the current APC administration, including naira flotation and the knee-jerk removal of the petroleum subsidy.

On the issue of who becomes the standard bearer of ADC in the 2027 presidential contest, Abdullahi explained that, having subscribed to the finest traditions of democracy, the party plans to conduct a credible, transparent, and inclusive straw poll to elect its candidate.

“The journey to a new Nigeria which Nigerians crave would begin from the way that ADC plans to conduct its candidate nomination process. The chairman, Senator David Mark, has made it abundantly clear to all stakeholders in the party that they will enjoy a level playing field.

“There is nothing like a preferred candidate or hidden agenda; ADC’s presidential candidate will not emerge from a closet arrangement. The party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria. Rebuilding confidence in our democracy so that young people can inject their energy in nation building and public service can be rekindled,” he stated.

He regretted that the failure of APC to deliver on the promise of change led to a lot of disenchantment and frustration among young people, noting that unless 2027 delivers on credible elections that reflect the choice of Nigerians, acute apathy and total avoidance could become the lot of Nigeria’s democracy.