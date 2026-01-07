2027: Daura declares for Katsina guber

• Ex-minister dismisses defection rumour, says I remain APC member

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, has declared his intention to run for the governorship of Katsina State in 2027, citing dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of security and governance.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has denied reports of his plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claims as false and speculative.

In an interview with DCL Hausa on Tuesday, Daura said he had completed consultations on the party platform he intends to use and would reveal it soon.

He criticised the incumbent administration in Katsina, questioning the logic of seeking re-election after underperformance.

Declaring that leaders should step down when they can no longer manage responsibilities effectively, he added: “It is like putting a load on somebody and adjusting it. If he complains that the load is too heavy, you have to take it down to avoid destroying fragile items.

“For the present administration, we can say ‘thank you for your efforts’, but you should take a break because you can’t continue.”

Reflecting on his entry into politics, he said: “I never saw myself coming out to contest. I have always participated from behind the scenes.”

ABUBAKAR was recently rumoured to be considering a move to the ADC amid the alleged political rift between him and his successor, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, within the APC.

The speculation fuelled claims of a possible realignment ahead of future political contests in the state.

However, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday through his media aide, Mati Ali, the former minister dismissed the reports and reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party.

“I categorically state that the report is entirely false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief,” he said “My loyalty to the party remains absolute and unwavering.”

Abubakar urged party members and the general public to ignore the reports, insisting that there was no basis for the defection claims.