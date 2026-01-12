2027: Groups in Kebbi rally support for Hashim’s presidential ambition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential hopeful in the coming 2027 general elections, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, has received support in Birnin Kebbi, as various support groups backing his political aspiration converged in the Kebbi State capital to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.

In a statement by the Hashim Media office, and made available to Journalists in Kaduna, the groups, operating under different platforms, declared Dr. Hashim as “their son” and pledged massive support for his ambition, while urging Nigerians across the country to rally behind what they described as a credible, inclusive and unifying leadership project.

Speaking at the gathering, members of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement and other allied organisations said the convergence was aimed at consolidating existing support structures, expanding community-level outreach, and strengthening political engagement across Kebbi State and beyond.

The Leader of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement in Kebbi State, Muhammad Mustapha Yauri, said the people of the state, particularly those from Yauri Emirate, considered it a collective responsibility to stand firmly behind Dr. Hashim, who was born in Yauri, Kebbi State.

According to Yauri, “Dr. Hashim’s late father was an indigene of Kebbi State, while his mother is of Yoruba extraction, a background he said symbolises national integration, unity and inclusiveness, qualities Nigeria urgently needs at this critical stage of its democratic journey.”

Besides, National Coordinator of the movement, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, commended supporters for their sustained commitment and growing enthusiasm, describing Hashim “as a worthy son and brother whose background, competence and global exposure uniquely position him to offer transformative leadership to Nigeria.”

Hamzat said Hashim, “a renowned global businessman, possesses the requisite knowledge, experience and international networks to reset Nigeria’s development trajectory and place the nation on a sustainable path of economic growth, innovation and shared prosperity.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Staff to Dr. Gbenga Hashim, Mr. Kamaldeen Sani Adebayo, described the presidential aspirant as a successful entrepreneur with business interests across several countries.

He noted that although Dr. Hashim has never held public office, he is driven by a strong desire to give back to the nation through purposeful, transparent and people-centred leadership.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Yauri, assured supporters that mobilisation efforts would be intensified across all local government areas and social strata in the state to ensure widespread awareness and support for Dr. Hashim’s presidential ambition ahead of 2027.

In her remarks, a women leader at the event, Hajiya Hauwa, expressed optimism that “a Gbenga Hashim presidency would prioritise the welfare of women, particularly those in rural communities, through inclusive governance, economic empowerment initiatives and expanded access to opportunities.”

Malam Garkuwa, a coordinator from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former council chairman of Shanga Local Government Area in Kebbi State, paid glowing tributes to Dr. Hashim and called on supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation to ensure the actualisation of his presidential ambition.

Similarly, Garba Mohammed, coordinator of another pro-Hashim support group, who was represented by Lawal, thanked the visiting delegation from Abuja and assured supporters that a Gbenga Hashim presidency would work for all Nigerians and tackle insecurity decisively.

The event also featured goodwill messages from leaders of various support groups and enthusiastic supporters, who expressed confidence in Dr. Hashim’s vision and looked forward to his visit to Kebbi State.

Political analysts who spoke on the development said Hashim’s multicultural background, private-sector success, national outlook and growing grassroots support across regions are among the factors that make him a strong contender for the presidency.