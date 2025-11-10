2027: Jibrin returns to APC, vows to deliver constituency to Tinubu

Two months after his expulsion from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, has formally returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin’s return to the APC ends months of speculation about his renewed ties with the ruling party and his close relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite the political influence of his former mentor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Addressing a mass rally of hundreds of supporters who welcomed him to his hometown of Kofa on Monday, Jibrin said his decision to rejoin the APC was deliberate and aimed at avoiding the “mistakes of the past.”

He vowed to mobilise his loyalists out of the NNPP and deliver an overwhelming victory for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Earlier in the day, Jibrin said he convened about 2,000 Islamic clerics from his constituency to offer special prayers for President Tinubu, and for peace and development in Kiru/Bebeji, Kano State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Shortly after addressing his supporters, the former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation shared a video clip on his verified social media handle showing jubilant supporters celebrating his return to the APC and declaring their intention to vote for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano. The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office,” Jibrin wrote.

Jibrin, who previously served as spokesperson to the NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, had led efforts to facilitate Kwankwaso’s return to the APC.

He met President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa and disclosed his commitment to convincing Kwankwaso to rejoin the ruling party. However, the move faced resistance from some APC stakeholders in Kano, who were reportedly opposed to the political reunion.

Jibrin’s initiatives eventually triggered disciplinary action from the NNPP, which expelled him for alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of membership dues.

He accepted the expulsion, vowing to pursue his political aspirations on a different platform, one that he has now publicly revealed by returning to the APC.