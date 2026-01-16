2027: Kwara North is not dead politically, Buhari tells critics

A political commentator, Saddiq Buhari, has faulted an opinion piece titled “No Kwara North” by Faruq Atofarati, saying it unfairly portrays Kwara North as politically irrelevant, a statement he said contradicts democratic principles.

Buhari was reacting to Atofarati’s article, which barred Kwara North from enjoying preferential consideration in the zoning arrangements, thereby questioning the ambition of the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, and the concern of some people in some quarters.

Reacting, Buhari said no individual or group has the authority to dismiss or discourage any part of the state from political participation.

“Kwara North is not a political error. It is not a footnote. It is a constitutionally equal region populated by citizens whose rights to participate in leadership do not depend on elite approval,” he said.

Buhari accused supporters of Professor Abubakar Suleiman of attacking perceived opponents through proxies rather than engaging in issue-based political debate.

“When argument fails, contempt is deployed. When credibility is fragile, regions are sacrificed,” he said.

He also criticised comments attributed to Suleiman at a public event, which he described as dismissive of younger political actors, saying such remarks reflected a broader disregard for Kwara North.

According to Buhari, attempts to describe the region as politically exhausted amount to anti-democratic rhetoric.

“Calling Kwara North incapable or politically spent is not analysis; it is anti-democratic,” he said.

Buhari further defended Speaker Danladi-Salihu, saying that zoning is not the basis of the Speaker’s ambition but only an added consideration.

According to him, Danladi has served for six years as Speaker without recorded labour disputes.

He added that the focus on regional dismissal appears to divert attention from unresolved public questions surrounding Suleiman’s leadership at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

He urged: “Instead of deflecting through regional contempt, he should address the questions around his public record and leadership.”

The “No Kwara North” essay has continued to generate debate across political circles in Kwara State as discussions over zoning, capacity and leadership intensify ahead of future political contests.