2027: Plateau gov joining APC in best interest of party, says forum

As APC Forum condemns protest against Mutfwang’s defection to party

The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum has condemned protests staged by some APC members in Jos against Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang‘s possible defection to the party.

The Forum has been at the forefront of a campaign to convince the governor to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

However, some leaders of the APC in Plateau State are opposed to Mutfwang’s coming to the party.

At an event held in Jos on Saturday to receive some politicians who defected to the APC, some members of the party staged a protest, demanding that the Plateau governor should not be allowed to join the APC. The protesters carried placards with inscriptions stating that Mutfwang is not welcome in the party.

Reacting to the protest in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the North-Central APC Forum condemned the development, noting that it is undemocratic to stop anybody, including a governor, from joining any political party of their choice.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, insisted that Mutfwang joining the APC ahead of the 2027 election is in the best interest of the party.

The North-Central APC stakeholders urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Plateau chapter leaders working against the governor’s defection to order.

The Forum equally threatened to report those blocking his coming to the APC to President Tinubu.

Parts of the statement read: “The North-Central APC Forum condemns the actions of some Plateau APC leaders, who brought some of their supporters and other people to parade banners and placards with messages opposing Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s coming to the APC during the reception of decampees on Saturday in Jos.

“While restating our call on Governor Mutfwang to join the APC, we insist that it is undemocratic to stop anybody, including a serving governor, from joining a political party of their choice. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional for any party leader in Plateau State to try to stop Governor Mutfwang from joining the APC.

“These set of Plateau APC leaders did the same thing when they organised a so-called stakeholders meeting, and they have now followed up on this undemocratic venture by mobilising their supporters to parade placards against Governor Mutfwang. They are doing this not to protect the interest of the party but simply because they want to contest the election in 2027, and for other selfish reasons. And we know for certain that none of these people have the capacity to defeat Mutfwang in an election, no matter the party he contests under.

“So we are not only condemning their action, we are also calling on President Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party, to call these people to order. We are also calling on the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum to intervene in this matter by making a case for the governor in Plateau State to become part of the progressive governors.

“Nobody has the right to stop anybody, let alone a sitting governor, from joining any political party. It is a constitutional right. The North-Central APC Forum wants Governor Mutfwang in the APC because we know he has the capacity to bring value to the party.”

The Forum noted that those opposing Mutfwang’s coming to the APC are indirectly working against Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Pushing for Governor Mutfwang to join the APC is in line with efforts to actualise our pledge to give six million votes to President Bola Tinubu in 2027, but we now understand that these people who don’t want the governor to come do not want us to give six million votes to Mr President. These people are political amateurs—they don’t know how to play politics.

“The APC leaders in Plateau are also attacking us for calling on Governor Mutfwang to join the party. But we will not be intimidated because we know that they don’t have the power to stop anybody, including the governor, from joining the party.

“We are giving them an ultimatum to desist from their actions; otherwise, we will write directly to President Tinubu and mention their names as people who do not want the progress of the APC and Mr President in Plateau State.

“We are also calling on the former governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, as the leader of the party in the state, to quickly intervene and make room for Governor Mutfwang in the APC,” the statement added.

It would be recalled that the North-Central APC Forum had, in October, rejected a resolution passed by leaders of the APC in Plateau State against accepting Mutfwang in the party.

The Plateau APC leaders had, at a stakeholders meeting in Jos on 17 October 2025, endorsed a motion, moved by former Deputy National Secretary Barrister Festus Fuanter, which opposed Mutfwang’s possible defection to the APC.

“I move the motion against accepting Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang joining the APC,” Fuanter had said. The motion was also unanimously accepted by the stakeholders.

But in the statement signed by Zazzaga, a member of the APC campaign council in the 2023 election, the North-Central APC Forum noted that its members in Plateau State were not invited to the stakeholders meeting where the resolution to block Mutfwang’s defection was passed.

It added that the majority of the “so-called Plateau APC stakeholders” who passed the resolution are individuals who could not deliver their polling units for the party during the last election but have now positioned themselves for federal appointments in Tinubu’s administration.

The Forum specifically observed that the governorship running mate of the APC in the state in the 2023 election lost both his polling unit and ward to the PDP but is currently among those spearheading the opposition to Mutfwang joining the party.