2027: U.S.-Based group drums support for Ondo APC chieftain, Ajilo

Ahead of the 2027 general elections in Ondo State, a group of Nigerians based in the United States of America has thrown its weight behind an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, for the Ondo East/West Federal Constituency seat.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Kayode Abegunde, noted that the people of Ondo East/West Federal Constituency need someone like Ajilo to represent them at the green chamber of the National Assembly to bring numerous dividends of democracy to them.

The statement reads: “We are delighted that Dr. Michael AkintomideAjilo, an integral part of us, is putting himself forward to serve his people. There is no doubt about the fact that Ajilo will represent his people very well if given the opportunity to serve.

“He has a track record of rendering support to members of his constituents even without holding any political office. Numerous community development projects he has executed with his personal money can attest to this.

“It is on this note that we are using this medium to let the people of Ondo State know that we are in full support of Ajilo’s political ambition.”

And we will do all within our reach to help him actialise his political dreams.”

Speaking further, Abegunde, a former Delaware State Insurance Commissioner candidate, admonished Ajilo to remain focused and not allow himself to be distracted, stating that he has all it takes to make his political ambition a reality.