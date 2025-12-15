2027: Ughelli North APC leaders commit to party’s success at polls

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Council Area, Delta State, on Friday, unanimously pledged to deliver President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.



The resolution was reached at a strategic meeting held at the Uduere country home of the Ughelli North Local Council Chairman, Jaro Egbo.



The high-level session, described as the first major convergence since the recent merger of political structures in the local council, brought together influential party stakeholders who projected a unified front anchored on solidarity, reconciliation, and readiness for electoral victory.



A founding leader of the APC in Delta State and leader of the party in Ughelli North, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, lauded the defection of Oborevwori and the entire People’s Democratic Party (PDP) structure into the APC, describing it as “the beginning of a new dawn.”



He said the development had positioned the APC for unprecedented political strength in the state. Emerhor also praised the renewed unity within the party and urged elected officials and appointees to give their full support as preparations intensify for the 2027 elections.



Egbo noted that the APC had entered the 2026 election season in “a different gear,” stressing that the party is determined to prevent any opposition challenge in the area.



He urged members to deepen mobilisation efforts, noting that Ughelli North, Delta State’s largest voting bloc, must deliver overwhelming support for Tinubu Oborevwori.



He said, “As a party, we are all sailing together. Our mandate is simple: deliver all APC candidates in 2027.”



Ughelli North APC Chairman, Samuel Evwighono, described the meeting as historic, being the first time the entire party structure was converging since the merger.



Evwighono, who said he became chairman “by miracle” and accepted the responsibility “by grace,” explained that his priority had been about reconciling aggrieved members to strengthen internal cohesion.