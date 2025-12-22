2027: Wabara woos Alex Otti to PDP

Former Senate President, Dr Adolphus Wabara, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Taminu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, of the Labour Party (LP), would be welcomed into the party if he decides to join.



Wabara told journalists that he was optimistic that Otti would prefer the PDP as the viable vehicle to actualise his second-term bid as governor, noting that Otti would be a big asset for any political party he joins.



The former Senate President attributed the scramble for Otti by political parties to his impressive scorecard during his tenure of about 32 months, stating that this would speak for him in 2027.



He also said that the current efforts being made by the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) to reposition the PDP have made the party a more credible alternative for potential progressive governorship and other elective office aspirants in the 2027 election.

While stating that the South-East has remained a traditional stronghold of the PDP, Wabara predicted that Otti’s eventual defection to the party would brighten PDP’s chances and restore the zone as a major force in Nigeria’s political equation.



While acknowledging and lauding Otti’s numerous developmental strides across the state’s sectors, particularly in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, industry, security, and rural development.

Wabara said that intensive efforts were being made by PDP elders to reposition the party and return it to its number one party status in the country.He commended the governor for articulating and activating the Abia State 25-year development plan, describing it as a roadmap for a focused ‘New and Greater Abia’.

Wabara said: “As an elder statesman and a stakeholder in the Abia polity, I have a moral obligation to acknowledge performance, not minding party affiliation, stressing that good governance should not be sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics.”



“Otti has returned Abia to the enviable path of greatness as envisioned by the founding fathers of the state; hence, his joining the PDP would brighten his chances in 2027.”