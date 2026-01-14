2027: Why Ndigbo are rallying support for Tinubu nationwide — Ikonne

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Prince Paul Ikonne, has explained that the growing nationwide mobilisation of Ndigbo in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election is driven by the desire to end political isolation, protect economic interests, and reposition the South-east at the centre of national power.

Ikonne, the immediate past Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), said South-east leaders have taken a strategic decision to actively campaign for Tinubu across the country, insisting that political relevance and economic survival are tied to alignment with the federal government.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics Tonight on Tuesday, Ikonne said the mobilisation extends beyond the South-east, with deliberate efforts underway to engage Igbos living in other regions of the country.

“This is not just about votes from the South-east. Governor Hope Uzodinma has put together a team, which I am part of, to go round the states where Igbos reside, to sensitise them on the need to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” he said.

According to Ikonne, the South-east’s strong economic footprint across Nigeria makes it imperative for the region to maintain a constructive relationship with the government at the centre.

“We are traders and business people spread across Nigeria. Aligning with the centre helps our businesses. No Igbo person wants this region to continue to stay outside power,” he said.

He argued that this strategic thinking explains the wave of defections to the APC across the South-east, noting that even a 90 per cent vote delivery from the region would be considered inadequate given the scale of political realignment.

“With the calibre of leaders now in the APC in the South-east, even 90 per cent will not be a good result for us, considering the level of decampments and political harvest we are recording,” Ikonne stated.

Using Abia State as an example, Ikonne claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state has largely collapsed into the APC, adding that similar trends are playing out across the region.

“What that tells you is that votes previously lost are now being recovered. The political structures are coming together, and the numbers will follow,” he said.

Ikonne further said the region’s renewed engagement with national politics has diminished the influence of opposition parties in the South-east, particularly the Labour Party and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He also downplayed the political influence of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, describing him as politically isolated.

“Our governor is minus one. He does not even have a functional party. He has effectively abandoned Peter Obi,” Ikonne said.

He argued that the endorsement of President Tinubu by serving governors, former governors, ex–Senate Presidents, ministers and other top political figures from the South-east underscores a deliberate return of the region to the mainstream of national politics.

“The calibre of leaders backing this endorsement shows a clear consolidation of political structures in favour of President Tinubu,” he said.

Ikonne dismissed claims that the APC lacks credibility in the South-east, describing the party as the new destination for defectors seeking relevance and influence.

“The Igbos are not fools. No Igbo man wants to make the same mistake twice,” he said.

He also brushed aside criticism of President Tinubu by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Eyinnaya Abaribe, claiming the lawmaker has lost political relevance and faces an uphill task ahead of the next election.