Aborisade urges restraint, unity ahead of PDP national convention

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Niyi Aborisade, has called on party leaders, delegates and stakeholders to exercise restraint, discipline and a renewed commitment to unity as the party holds its national convention on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The major opposition party has been grappling with internal wrangling and conflicting court rulings in recent weeks.

Despite the tensions, delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to arrive in Ibadan for the two-day convention, which will feature discussions on party leadership, internal reforms and strategic repositioning ahead of future elections.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, Aborisade, a governorship aspirant, warned that the convention was taking place at a sensitive period for the PDP, with disagreements and divisions among key stakeholders heightening anxiety within the party.

The human rights lawyer stressed that the gathering should not be viewed as a routine political event but as a decisive moment that will shape the party’s internal cohesion and long-term relevance.

Aborisade noted that the convention would serve as a major test of the PDP’s commitment to fairness, openness and due process—principles he said the party must uphold if it hopes to regain public confidence.

He urged members at all levels to rise above personal ambition and narrow political interests.

According to him, the conduct, transparency and outcome of the convention will significantly influence public perception of the party in the coming months.

He added that Nigerians are watching closely to see how the PDP manages internal conflicts, resolves grievances and positions itself as a credible alternative ahead of future national contests.

He said: “The convention is coming at a highly sensitive time for the PDP, especially as internal disagreements, court cases and differing positions among key stakeholders continue to generate tension within the party.

“The gathering should not be treated as a routine political exercise but as a critical juncture that will define the party’s internal cohesion and future relevance.

“The convention represents a major test of the PDP’s willingness to uphold the democratic principles it preaches, particularly in the areas of fairness, openness and respect for due process. Members at all levels—national, state and ward—must be prepared to look beyond personal and narrow political ambitions.

“The conduct and decisions taken at the Ibadan convention will significantly influence how Nigerians perceive the party in the months ahead.

“The public is closely watching how the PDP manages its internal conflicts, resolves grievances and positions itself as a credible alternative in the country’s political landscape.”

Aborisade maintained that the party’s current challenges should serve as an opportunity for genuine reconciliation and institutional strengthening rather than further fragmentation.

He said the convention must rebuild trust among loyalists and reassure Nigerians of the PDP’s capacity to provide stable leadership.

Expressing hope that the exercise would unify rather than divide the party, he urged national leaders, elders, youth representatives and delegates to approach the convention with calmness, responsibility and a focus on the party’s long-term survival.