ADC announces dates for congresses, convention, begins 90-day membership registration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the dates for its congresses and convention, while the political party said it has also begun a 90-day nationwide membership mobilisation, revalidation, and registration.

The ADC made the announcement on Saturday, in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to Abdullahi, the move follows the conclusion of the National Working Committee meeting of the party held on November 27, 2025.

“The party has commenced its membership mobilisation, revalidation, and registration across the country for 90 days.

“These activities are announced in line with the conclusions of the National Working Committee meeting and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the party’s Constitution,” the statement read in part.

The ADC, speaking further also unveiled provisional dates for its congresses and the election of delegates at the polling unit, ward, and local government levels.

“According to circulars issued by the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the congresses have been provisionally slated to hold between January 20-27, 2026 and will culminate in the Non-Elective National Convention in February 2026 in Abuja,” the statement read.

The party described the MMRR exercise as an essential step to strengthen grassroots participation and consolidate its organisational structure nationwide.

Also, according to Abdullahi, the ADC is committed to adhering strictly to its constitutional provisions while implementing these activities, underscoring the party’s emphasis on transparency and internal democracy.

The nationwide registration and mobilisation drive is expected to engage party members and supporters across all states, ahead of the scheduled congresses and national convention.