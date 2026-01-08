ADC appoints Nwosu, Ihedioha, Abaribe, others to review constitution

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former Imo State Governor Hon Emeka Ihedioha, its immediate past national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, Senator Enynnaya Abaribe, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, legal icon Etigwe Uwa SAN, and 16 others to review its constitution with the view to ensuring inclusivity and alignment with global best practices.

National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, while inaugurating the 21-member Constitution Review Committee of the party in Abuja on Thursday, said the event marks a significant milestone in the ADC’s continuous growth and institutional strengthening, and that it underscores our collective resolve to build a party founded on strong democratic values, internal cohesion, and effective governance.

The national chairman said a party’s constitution is its moral compass and legal backbone, defining its ideology, guiding its conduct, regulating internal processes, and safeguarding internal democracy.

He said: “As our party continues to expand in reach and responsibility, it is both necessary and timely to review our constitution to ensure that it reflects present realities, anticipates future challenges, and aligns with global best practices in democratic party administration.

“This exercise is not about changing principles; it is about strengthening them. It is about ensuring clarity, fairness, inclusiveness, and accountability in our structures and processes. It is about creating a framework that empowers our members, promotes unity, resolves disputes fairly, and positions the ADC as a credible alternative for national leadership.”

He continued, “Members of this committee have been carefully selected based on experience, integrity, and commitment to the ideals of our party. You carry a great responsibility. I urge you to approach this assignment with open minds, broad consultations, and an unwavering commitment to the collective interest of the ADC.

“You must listen to the voices of party members at all levels, respect our founding values, and produce a constitution that strengthens internal democracy, enhances discipline, and guarantees transparency in party affairs.”

Senator Mark clearly charged the committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing ADC Constitution and to identify areas requiring amendment, clarification, or updating.

The committee is also expected to ensure that the revised constitution aligns with global best practices in democratic governance, party administration, and internal democracy.

The exercise aims “to strengthen provisions that promote inclusiveness, transparency, equity, and fair participation of all members, including women, youths, and persons with disabilities. To review the roles, powers, and relationships of party organs at all levels to enhance efficiency, accountability, and coordination.

“To review provisions relating to party primaries, congresses, dispute resolution, discipline, and sanctions to ensure fairness and credibility.

“To examine provisions on membership registration, rights and obligations of members, and party administration for clarity and effectiveness, to ensure full compliance of the ADC Constitution with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant electoral laws and regulations, and to consult widely with party stakeholders across all levels and geopolitical zones in the course of the review.”

While the committee was directed to submit an interim report and proposed amendments to the National Working Committee within 30 days, Senator Mark said it must include women and youth participation.

He added, “Co-opt any member of ADC who can add value to the work of the committee.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee and the entire ADC family, I hereby formally inaugurate the ADC Constitution Review Committee and charge you to discharge this responsibility with diligence, patriotism, and wisdom.”

Members of the committee include: Etigwe Uwa, SAN, as chairman; Barr. Peter Iyeola Oyewole; Hon C.I Maduabum; Hon Isaka Bawa; Sen Ehigie Uzamere; Mrs. Sally Oguni-Agbo (Phd); Barr.Aishatu Dan-Kani; Prof Lawal Salihu; and Hon Emeke Ihedioha.

Others are Senator Enginnaya Abaribe, Hon Mohammad Kumalia, Barr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), Barr. Zawo Osu, D.I.G Ibrahim Adamu (Rtd), Dr Rasaq Oyelani Saliu, Senator Orker Jev, Senator Idris Abdullahi Umar, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Barr.Amanda Pam, Prof.Mohamned Sani Bello, Dr Paul Angya and Lamido Dodo.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee, Etigwe Uwa SAN, promised a tidy and acceptable constitution that will distinguish the ADC.

He said, “We would pay attention to the kind of things fair-minded Nigerians and good citizens would like to see in a party constitution, and we would try to ensure that the output is one which has the magnetic force to draw more members into the party.”

“The review is not because the current constitution is not good. But the purpose of the review is to make the constitution much better.”