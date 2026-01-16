ADC condemns violence, backs Borno inaugurations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the violent disruption of its lawful party activities in Borno State, affirming that the inauguration of the state’s Transitional Committee and Membership Registration Committees, with Mallam Kashim Imam as its chairman, was fully authorised by the party’s National Working Committee.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the actions of individuals who disrupted the exercise as inconsistent with ADC values and called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to act professionally and impartially to investigate the reported violent attacks on ADC members, and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement said, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to place on record that the inauguration of the Borno State Transitional Committee and the Membership Registration Committees had been carried out in full compliance with the guidelines and authorisations issued by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“The ADC therefore condemns in the strongest terms the conduct of certain individuals who, while claiming to be members of the party, engaged in violent and disruptive actions aimed at frustrating lawful party exercise. Such actions run contrary to the ADC Constitution, its values, and its long-standing commitment to internal democracy and orderly political engagement.”

The ADC said it is a law-abiding political party, governed by clear rules and institutional processes, and will not permit its internal affairs to be hijacked by persons acting without mandate or by those pursuing narrow personal interests to the detriment of party unity and stability.

ADC also urged law enforcement authorities to take serious note of the reported violent attacks against its members in Borno State and to pursue thorough investigations with a view to identifying and prosecuting all those responsible, stressing that political violence must not be normalised or excused under any circumstances.

“The ADC remains firmly committed to peaceful political organisation, internal democracy, and the rule of law, and will take all necessary internal and legal measures to protect its members, its processes, and the integrity of the party,” it said.

In other news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recorded a major political breakthrough in Oyo State following a wave of defections that swept across the Ibarapa axis, a development widely seen as a reflection of changing political sentiments in the state.

Scores of residents, party loyalists and grassroots mobilisers from different political platforms formally defected to the ADC at a well-attended town hall meeting held in Ibarapa, attracting the attention of political observers and stakeholders.

The mass defection, which cut across the three local government areas in the Ibarapa zone, was described by party leaders as evidence of growing confidence in the ADC’s ideology, leadership and grassroots appeal.

The development further underscores the party’s expanding influence in Oyo State amid increasing public dissatisfaction with the two dominant political parties.